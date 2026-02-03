Kofile Technologies, Inc. Acquires HF Group's ECS Conservation, Government Records Preservation, and Digitizing Services

Acquisition to grow Kofile's conservation and preservation expertise and portfolio to include the nation's most prestigious libraries, museums, and archives.

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kofile Technologies, Inc. ("Kofile"), announced today it has acquired HF Group's ECS Conservation, Government Records Preservation, and Digitizing Services.

HF Group has evolved into a recognized leader in the information industry, providing expert services in the care, delivery, and preservation of information and cultural artifacts of many kinds. Through this acquisition, Kofile will also benefit from the HF Group's established relationships with the nation's oldest and most prestigious libraries, museums, and archives.

"Kofile is entering a pivotal new chapter, and I am confident in the direction we are charting. This acquisition strengthens our core service offerings and adds specialized conservation expertise, expanding our capacity to serve clients with the highest standards of quality and care. Together, these investments reinforce the foundation of our long‑term strategy and position us to deliver enduring value to the communities and clients who rely on us," said Kofile's Chief Executive Officer Ray Aschenbach.

"This decision reflects thoughtful consideration and genuine enthusiasm for what lies ahead," noted HF Group's Chief Executive Officer Jay Fairfield. "We are united by the conviction that talented teams drive success and aligned in our commitment to continuous innovation and service excellence for clients."

HF Group's ECS Conservation, Government Records Preservation, and Digitizing Services staff will join Kofile's preservation, conservation, and sales teams.

About Kofile

Kofile partners with governments nationwide to power modernization through expert preservation, high-quality digitization, AI-enabled search, and secure access to mission-critical records. For decades, Kofile has supported local governments in strengthening operational efficiency, protecting historical integrity, and improving public service delivery. Guided by a deep understanding of government workflows and a commitment to accuracy, security, and innovation, Kofile provides the technology and expertise agencies need to operate with confidence today and prepare for the demands of tomorrow. Visit Kofile.com to learn more.

About HF Group

With its roots in the library binding business, HF Group has evolved into a recognized leader in the information industry, providing expertise in the conservation and preservation of information and cultural artifacts of many kinds. HF Group has served clients since 1821, including the nation's oldest and most prestigious libraries, museums, and archives.

