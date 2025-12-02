Kofile Technologies launches Kleio, a Next Generation Document Intelligence and Engagement Platform powered by AWS

AI-powered document intelligence modernizes public records, digital preservation, and document interaction for government agencies

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kofile Technologies, Inc., the industry leader in government preservation and digitization solutions, today announced the official launch of KleioSM, its breakthrough Document Intelligence and Engagement Platform designed to transform how public agencies preserve and interact with vital records. Built on Amazon Web Services™ (AWS), Kleio brings modern artificial intelligence, document processing, generative AI powered natural language search, agentic workflows and secure digital preservation to counties, municipalities, and institutions seeking higher transparency, compliance, security, and operational efficiency.

Kleio transforms how counties preserve, and analyze public records. The platform supports multimodal ingestion and leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to classify, extract, and validate information within documents, and uses natural language processing (NLP) to improve interaction with and searchability of records. With generative AI, users can summarize, translate, and engage in multilingual interactions that makes information more accessible than ever before.

Purpose-built for government, Kleio improves accuracy, accelerates document processing, and creates a foundation for transparent, trusted digital preservation. By adding document intelligence capabilities to secure digital records, the platform empowers clerks, recorders, archivists, and other government offices to serve their communities with greater efficiency, responsiveness, and trust.

"At Kofile, we believe every asset tells a story and provides context and continuity to a community's civic identity. Our partnership with AWS provides the right foundation for innovation. Through Intelligent Automation and Artificial Intelligence using Amazon Bedrock™ we are transforming how our customers interact with records while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance" said Helene Fox, Chief Product Officer.

AWS leaders underscored the significance of the collaboration.

"AWS is excited to support Kofile Technologies in transforming how government agencies preserve and interact with their critical records. By leveraging our cloud and AI capabilities, this collaboration demonstrates how technology can modernize public sector operations, enhance transparency, and deliver higher quality services. This is exactly the kind of innovation we're committed to enabling in government digital transformation."

– Danno Wilkerson, AWS GovTech Leader

Kofile will begin onboarding early adopters to Kleio in Q1 2026, with broader availability planned for Q2 2026. Agencies interested in accessing this new technology are encouraged to reach out at [email protected]

