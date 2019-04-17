Kofinas Fertility Group Opens First Standalone Reproductive Ambulatory Surgical Center in New York State

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kofinas Fertility Group (https://www.kofinasfertility.com), a leading New York City fertility care practice, announced today that it has opened the Manhattan Reproductive Surgery Center ("MRSC") at 65 Broadway in Lower Manhattan. This 10,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility is the first standalone reproductive ambulatory surgery center in New York State dedicated to the treatment of endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and expands on the Kofinas Fertility Group's comprehensive in-house advanced fertility treatment capabilities.

Drs. George and Jason Kofinas in the newly opened Manhattan Reproductive Surgery Center, the first standalone reproductive ambulatory surgical center in NY State. Kofinas Fertility Group's medical team at the new state of the art facility in lower Manhattan.

With the recent adoption by New York State of the Fair Access to Fertility Treatment Act (FAFTA) that goes into effect in January 2020, MRSC will offer an optimal environment from a safety, quality of care and cost perspective, for patients needing IVF and/or fertility preservation procedures. Beginning next January, all IVF and fertility preservation surgeries performed at MRSC, under the FAFTA law, will be covered by all commercial health insurance options in companies with at least 100 employees. MRSC was designed with safety as the top priority for patients undergoing reproductive surgery and infertility procedures.

MRSC reflects Kofinas Fertility Group's longstanding commitment to provide consistent high-quality outpatient care to patients suffering from a wide scope of gynecological conditions, including fibroids, endometriosis, pelvic pain, congenital abnormalities of the uterus, and infertility – all while ensuring that their future fertility remains a top priority. In addition to the practice's breadth of fertility expertise, every physician on MRSC team is personally trained by Dr. George Kofinas – an international leader in fertility medicine renowned for his success in solving complex fertility cases.

"MRSC was built with one purpose in mind: to enhance every aspect of a patient's surgical experience and optimize her reproductive health," said Dr. George Kofinas, Founder and Medical Director of Kofinas Fertility Group. "In addition to the convenience of offering patients the full range of advanced fertility treatment capabilities under one roof – including lab testing, examinations, and surgery – this centralized approach to fertility care significantly improves patient outcomes.

MRSC – Facility Overview

The new facility is 100% Green – All the materials used at MRSC have been selected based on their level of VOCs (volatile organic compounds) and other chemicals emitted from their surfaces. Each of these materials emit a minimal amount of those chemicals at a much lower level than government standards. All the instruments used in surgery are made of high quality metal alloys (steel or titanium) thus reducing the environmental impact and pollution associated with the disposition of disposable plastic instruments. This along with state of the art equipment including integrated operating rooms, patient safety systems and some of the most advanced laparoscopic equipment on the market makes MRSC an international surgical destination for gynecologic and infertility procedures.

About Kofinas Fertility Group

Founded in 1987, Kofinas Fertility Group is a leading fertility clinic with locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island. The group's diverse team of seven physicians has over 90 years of combined experience in fertility medicine and a stellar track record of success, including having helped bring more than 25,000 babies in the world. Always on the cutting edge of fertility medicine, Kofinas Fertility Group has achieved a number of Brooklyn's "firsts", including the first IVF procedure and birth, successful gamete intrafallopian transfer birth, successful ICSI birth, assisted hatching procedure and birth, birth from frozen eggs and embryos, birth from a donated egg, and the establishment of the first egg and embryo cryopreservation program, as well as egg donation program.

About George Kofinas, MD, FACOG

Dr. George Kofinas is a pioneer in the field of reproductive surgery and medicine with a double board certification in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. Dr. Kofinas is the founder and Medical Director of Kofinas Fertility Group, one of the first IVF centers in New York City. With over thirty years of experience in fertility medicine as the Chief of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at New York Methodist Hospital and Brooklyn Hospital in Brooklyn, NY, Dr. George Kofinas' approach to patient care begins with patience and compassion. Dr. Kofinas is a member of the American Society of Reproductive Medicine, the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technologies, Society of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility and the Society of reproductive Surgeons. He has written and lectured extensively on the full spectrum of assisted reproductive technologies, including reproductive surgery and in vitro fertilization (IVF).

