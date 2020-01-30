KOGER now offers Suspicious Activity Monitoring (SAM) solution

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KOGER, Inc, provider of KURE (the KOGER Universal Regulatory Engine), a comprehensive regulatory software solution for AML/KYC, FATCA and CRS, now offers a Suspicious Activity Monitoring (SAM) solution for transaction and investor demographic monitoring with a modern dashboard-based user experience.

KOGER SAM will serve as a Financial Services solution for both the retail and alternatives markets. It offers full scalability when dealing with large datasets, and leverages business logic and intelligent systems to pre-empt issues and warn users that breaches are about to occur in real time.

An upward trend globally in the level of scrutiny applied by regulatory bodies when it comes to evidencing their SAM procedures, coupled with a growing level of sophistication by criminals in how they launder money through the financial system, has led to a need for firms to provide evidence to regulators that their procedures are system-based, automated, and fit for this purpose.

KOGER SAM addresses these challenges with an API-first data transformation tool that enables seamless integration with existing legacy technologies, is fully user-configurable, and can be used out of the box with preset jurisdictional-specific rules, or tailored to a firm's specific business model.

KOGER SAM has been built to the highest compliance standards and observes the AML 4th and AML 5th Directives and EMEA, APAC and Americas-specific requirements. Single or multi-tenant database hosting options are available to ensure data privacy and security.

"SAM is a great example of how KOGER is cost-effectively solving today's and tomorrow's regulatory compliance challenges. We focus on RegTech automated solutions so our clients can focus on running their business and scaling their success."

- KOGER founder and CEO, Robert Sipko

About KOGER

KOGER, Inc. (www.kogerusa.com), a global financial services technology company, provides software for investor services, compliance, and business process management. Most well known for its flagship transfer agency software, NTAS, KOGER's technology supports more than 8,000 investment funds with $2 trillion in assets. In addition, the Company's product suite automates transfer agency processes and administration: Know Your Customer (KYC) and Customer Lifecycle Management (CLM), anti-tax evasion regulatory compliance, reporting, and filing (FATCA and CRS), and business process management.

Since 1994, KOGER has provided software solutions for the world's largest financial firms, working with fund service providers and global asset managers, including hedge funds, private equity funds, retail funds, pension funds, and digital asset administrators.

KOGER has offices in the US and Europe.

Related Links

https://www.kogerusa.com/request-demo

SOURCE KOGER Inc.