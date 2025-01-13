Kognitic's AI Model Revolutionizes Primary Completion Date Predictions for Clinical Trials

A newly published study shows Kognitic's AI reduces clinical trial primary completion date prediction errors from 508 to 179 days, transforming pharmaceutical planning accuracy.

SOMERVILLE, N.J., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A study published in Foresight demonstrates that Kognitic's neural network model significantly outperforms traditional methods in predicting primary completion dates (PCD) for clinical trials, potentially saving pharmaceutical companies millions in development costs. The research shows that sponsors' initial PCD estimates deviate by a median of 508 days, while Kognitic's AI model reduces this error to just 179 days.

The study, titled "Neural Network Models to Predict Clinical Trial Completion," details how the model analyzes data from over 60,000 oncology clinical trials to provide more accurate PCD predictions. This breakthrough has significant implications for drug development, where PCD delays can cost pharmaceutical companies between $600,000 to $8 million per day.

Several leading pharmaceutical companies have integrated Kognitic's PCD prediction model into their competitive intelligence and timeline management processes through SaaS subscriptions. The platform helps these companies make informed decisions about drug development strategies and anticipate competitors' market entry timing.

The research, published in Foresight's Q1 2025 edition, shows how the model incorporates multiple factors—indication, phase, line of therapy, population, biomarker, and other trial characteristics—to generate predictions. This sophisticated analysis enables pharmaceutical companies to set realistic timelines and manage drug development resources more effectively.

Key findings:

Reduces timeline prediction error from the industry standard of 508 days to 179 days, enabling better resource planning and cost management.

Analyzes a comprehensive dataset of 60,000+ oncology trials to deliver data-driven insights for trial design and execution.

Empowers pharmaceutical companies to avoid costly delays with precise competitive intelligence, resource planning, and market-entry timing.

Who benefits: Competitive intelligence, R&D, BD, and commercial groups looking to optimize planning, especially as 2025 strategies take shape.

For more information or to book a demo, visit kognitic.com or email [email protected].

About Kognitic:

Kognitic is a SaaS-based predictive intelligence platform revolutionizing how pharmaceutical and biotech companies approach competitive intelligence and business development. Using advanced machine learning and natural language processing, Kognitic delivers real-time, actionable insights from clinical trials, drug pipelines, and market dynamics. Top pharmaceutical companies rely on Kognitic's AI-powered analytics to transform weeks of analysis into minutes of intelligence.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Kognitic