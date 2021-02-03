Kognitiv Corporation announces Shawn Pearson joins as President.

Founder and Executive Chairman Peter Schwartz said, "Shawn's impressive track-record of building commercial scale and agility was immediately attractive to Kognitiv. With a world class team, a decade of deep and focused investments in technology and select strategic acquisitions, including the 2020 acquisitions of Aimia Loyalty Solutions and Aimia Intelligent Shopper Solutions, Kognitiv is poised for rapid growth and client adoption. In the past few months, we've seen tremendous interest from clients across various markets. Shawn will build on that momentum across our operations. His acute understanding of the issues faced by global executives will help our clients to leverage opportunities and to tackle these mounting challenges. We believe the next era of commerce is here and Kognitiv, now with Shawn joining our team, is well-positioned to lead our clients into this exciting new period. "

"COVID has accelerated many innovations, however Executives still struggle with how to create new value for their consumers, build deeper loyalty and manage the increasingly complex requirements around data security and privacy demanded by both consumers and regulators. Kognitiv's Platform-as-a-Service subscription addresses these critical concerns safely and securely. This unique capability is what attracted me to the organization, "shared Mr. Pearson "A reliance on ad-supported or 3rd-party aggregation models will no longer drive the business growth Executives demand or the experiences consumers increasingly expect. In the past month we've seen two of the largest organizations in the world go toe-to-toe on how to tackle data privacy and consumer data which highlights what a pressing issue this has become for C-suite executives and for their consumers. Executives need alternative ways to meaningfully utilize their assets, goods and services to deliver value throughout their consumer's journey. Peer-to-peer collaborative models are the only ones able to truly do that at scale, while meeting consumers increasing requirement for deeply personalized experiences, data safety and security."

"By putting zero-party consumer data at the core of our collaborative commerce model, Kognitiv's clients and partners have the ability to redefine the rapidly-evolving relationship forming between businesses and their most important consumers. We're confident that peer-to-peer collaboration will become the most sustainable way to create and deliver the new types of value that consumers demand. The collaborative nature of our platform, and the resulting network effects that benefit all partners, is a ground-breaking approach to deliver that type of business impact. As I look across the sheer breadth of our clients and partners, the possibilities for collaborative commerce are immense," shared Mr. Pearson.

About Kognitiv

Kognitiv Corporation is a B2B technology growth company with a singular focus on enabling collaborative commerce for their global clients and their most important consumers. Headquartered in Canada, and employing over 550 people across 50 countries, Kognitiv delivers real business impact by deploying a Platform-as-a-Service model to create, deliver and nurture peer-to-peer collaborative commerce across multiple sectors including Retail, CPG, Telecommunications, Media, Hospitality and Financial Services. Find out more at www.kognitiv.com

