Kognitiv Launches AI-Native Kognitiv Ignite: Revolutionary Outcome-Based Customer Engagement Solution

Kognitiv Corporation

27 Sep, 2023, 09:54 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Kognitiv Corporation ("Kognitiv") delivers AI-powered loyalty and data activation solutions to enable highly effective personalization and optimization of the customer experience. Kognitiv is thrilled to add Kognitiv Ignite to its innovative, omni-channel SaaS platform. This transformative AI-native, outcome-based, one-to-one personalization software has been designed to reshape and propel brands' customer engagement strategies across owned channels.

Kognitiv Launches Kognitiv Ignite, an AI-Native Customer Engagement Solution (CNW Group/Kognitiv Corporation)
Kognitiv Ignite changes the way brands approach customer engagement across owned channels by enabling marketers to begin with the end goals in mind. Marketers can focus on what they know: their objective and their budget, and let AI define the audience, channels, products, offers, and content to achieve those goals. Kognitiv Ignite takes the guesswork out of delivering the right message to the right customer at the right time, empowering marketers to exceed their KPIs while maintaining their budget. By leveraging AI-powered automation, marketers can focus on driving strategy and innovation, while letting Kognitiv Ignite optimize their customer engagement in real time.

"We built Kognitiv Ignite to help marketers deliver highly curated experiences to their customers and profitable results to their business," said Anthony Wintheiser, Chief Product Officer of Kognitiv. "Kognitiv Ignite's outcome-based workflow, built on the back of the Kognition AI/ML engine, empowers marketers to engage millions of customers on an individualized basis in a way that is both relevant for the customer and incremental for the business. With Kognitiv Ignite, marketers will be able to build and run campaigns that are smarter and faster, while delivering higher sales and greater value to their business."

Kognitiv Ignite is powered by Kognition, Kognitiv's proprietary AI engine, that combines hundreds of AI/ML models including customer lifetime value, propensity, churn, and more, to deliver one-to-one personalization at scale. Kognition evaluates millions of attributes, predicts future customer behavior, and prescribes the perfect interaction for every customer to meet the brand's predefined business goals. An integrated feedback loop that tracks attribution and incrementality ensures that customer engagement is optimized in real time to drive relevance and maximize ROI.

"At Kognitiv, we are dedicated to equipping marketers with the tools they need to drive not only customer engagement, but also substantial revenue growth," said Tim Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer at Kognitiv. "With the launch of Kognitiv Ignite, our AI-native personalization software, we're revolutionizing the way marketers approach customer engagement by letting them start with their defined goal and allowing the AI to steer them to success."

Be among the first to learn more about Kognitiv Ignite, the AI co-pilot for your customer engagement strategy across owned channels. Get in touch with us or sign up to receive a personalized demo: https://www.kognitiv.com/landing-pages/ignite-demo.

About Kognitiv

Kognitiv inspires lifetime loyalty by helping brands build deeper relationships with their customers. Their intelligent, omnichannel SaaS platform delivers data-driven personalization across the entire customer lifecycle, enabling superior marketing effectiveness and consumer engagement.

In June 2020, Kognitiv and Aimia's Loyalty Solutions business came together to become a global loyalty solutions leader. Today Kognitiv serves a broad portfolio of global brand customers and has employees in over 20 countries. With decades of loyalty solutions experience, Kognitiv has the history, the technology and the expertise to help marketing professionals stay ahead of the customer expectation curve.

Kognitiv's largest investors include Aimia Inc., a publicly-traded holding company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AIM).

Kognitiv has been named one of the top 100 most innovative martech companies in the world by The Martech Weekly.

Find out more at www.kognitiv.com.

