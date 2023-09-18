Kognitiv Recognized in 2023 TMW 100 List of Most Innovative Companies in Marketing Technology

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Kognitiv is thrilled to announce that it has earned a spot on the 2023 TMW 100 List, which recognizes companies that are raising the stakes in marketing technology innovation across the globe. Kognitiv was reviewed by an esteemed panel of judges from around the world, who assessed the company in the category of Product Innovation. TWM 100 provides a stage for the world's most innovative martech companies to compete against each other to receive the prestigious honour of being the named the best of the best.

Kognitiv is proud of this recognition for its versatile AI and machine-learning powered customer insights and activation product, Kognitiv Pulse, which underwent an assessment focused on excellence in these specific areas:

Compelling Story and Impact Benefits

Novelty and Uniqueness

Scalability and market potential

Ethics approach

Industry collaboration

End user outcomes

Kognitiv Pulse transforms customer data into predictive insights and prescriptive recommendations, enabling brands to proactively optimize their customers' lifecycle journeys. Built on Kognitiv's proven SmartJourney® lifecycle methodology, Kognitiv Pulse identifies—at an individual level—exactly where customers are in their lifecycle journey and predicts where they will go next; uncovers the biggest opportunities to increase revenue; and, delivers prescriptive recommendations to maximize customer lifetime value and reduce churn.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized by the panel of judges as one of the top 100 global companies driving innovation in marketing technology," said Tim Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of Kognitiv. "This accolade is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of martech in the loyalty solutions space. We're bringing AI-native products to market that drive profitable revenue growth by taking the guesswork out of delivering the experiences that drive customer engagement and increased lifetime value."

The final rankings within the top 100 will be decided by votes received from the public during the voting period from September 15 to 29.

"We are thrilled by the enthusiastic turnout in our inaugural year," said Juan Mendoza, CEO and founder of Martech Weekly. "We knew that the industry was in desperate need of a new kind of awards program. One that would take an industry neutral approach to evaluating which companies are driving the future of martech through innovation and execution. This year's TMW 100 is a truly impressive list of innovators and we're excited to see which company will take the first place prize as chosen by the marketing public."

For details about the TMW 100, and to vote for Kognitiv, please visit https://tmw100.awardsplatform.com/entry/vote/ZoqvwgoY.

About Kognitiv

Kognitiv inspires lifetime loyalty by helping brands build deeper relationships with their customers. Their intelligent, omnichannel SaaS platform delivers data-driven personalization across the entire customer lifecycle, enabling superior marketing effectiveness and consumer engagement.

In June 2020, Kognitiv and Aimia's Loyalty Solutions business came together to become a global loyalty solutions leader. Today, Kognitiv serves a broad portfolio of global brand customers and has employees in over 20 countries. With decades of loyalty solutions experience, Kognitiv has the history, the technology and the expertise to help marketing professionals stay ahead of the customer expectation curve.

Kognitiv's largest investors include Aimia Inc., a publicly-traded holding company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AIM).

Find out more at www.kognitiv.com.

About the TMW 100 Awards

Hosted by Martech Weekly, the TMW 100 is a premier annual awards initiative, heralded as the first of its kind, spotlighting innovation within the international martech sector. A distinguished panel, representing major global regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, LATAM, and MENA, judges the list of contenders. Following their selection for the Judge's Pick, the wider community casts their votes, culminating in the revered Top 100 ranking and a feature in the annual Martech Innovation Index Report. In a commitment to fostering inclusivity in martech, TMW 100 contributes 5% of all event earnings to the non-profit, She Loves Data, championing the cause of encouraging more girls and women to pursue fulfilling careers in the marketing technology realm. Learn more here .

About Martech Weekly

The Martech Weekly is a global media and research company serving marketers, researchers, journalists, consultants and technology companies spanning more than 65 countries and more than a million marketers annually. Through its premium newsletter product, TMW PRO, Martech Weekly reaches senior marketing and sales leaders across the globe. The company also hosts the Making Sense of Martech Podcast, and frequently collaborates with publications such as WARC, AdExchanger, Chiefmartec, the MarTech Podcast and more. Learn more at Martech Weekly.com

