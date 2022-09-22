Kognito Launches New Sexual Misconduct Prevention Training for Faculty & Staff A Holistic Approach to Safer, More Inclusive Campus Communities

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kognito, an experiential learning company is excited to announce the release of its simulation-based training, Sexual Misconduct Prevention for Faculty & Staff. This product joins their misconduct prevention suite which also includes a virtual training product for students, Sexual Misconduct Prevention Training for Students. As colleges and universities strive to create a safer and more inclusive campus environment, it is imperative that everyone in the community has the skills to effectively recognize, report, and prevent misconduct.

As mandated reporters, faculty as well as anyone associated with college athletics must complete this compliance training annually. Kognito's misconduct prevention training meets this need while equipping faculty and staff with the communication strategies to initiate important conversations. This training is Clery Act, NCAA and Title IX compliant and features three distinct modules: Misconduct Prevention, Harassment and Discrimination, and Child Abuse, Neglect and Trafficking.

"We were excited to work with so many wonderful subject matter experts and partner schools to develop a program that goes beyond a check-the-box and instead focuses on skill-building. Having the opportunity to virtually practice, in our simulated scenarios, gives our learners the chance to hone key communication techniques where everyone can learn, work, and thrive in a safe, supportive campus environment," Kimberly Wieland, Product Manager, Kognito.

About Kognito

Kognito is a leading provider of practice-based digital learning experiences that provide strategies to improve mental health and well-being across schools, campuses, and communities. Built on an interactive platform, the company's products integrate several evidence-based models and techniques, game mechanics, and learning principles, allowing users to learn by engaging in role-play conversations with emotionally responsive humans. Through practice and personalized feedback, users learn and assess their competency to lead similar real-life conversations. Kognito has been instrumental in providing training to over 1 million educators, administrators, students, and their communities. This innovative approach is changing lives by increasing user confidence and awareness on complex topics that impact critical thinking and decision-making. For more information, visit https://kognito.com.

SOURCE Kognito