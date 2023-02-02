Kognito Releases New Training Focused on Reducing Bullying to Create Safer Schools

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kognito is excited to announce the release of Friend2Friend: Bullying Prevention, a new interactive training product for students. This simulation uses real-life scenarios to teach relationship building, conflict resolution, and upstander skills. Built on gaming technology, this highly engaging simulation guides students in identifying and preventing bullying to create a safe and inclusive school environment. This training rounds out Kognito's suite of dedicated violence prevention products for schools and districts. It's also the companion training product to Bullying Prevention for Educators which focuses on conversation techniques to mitigate bullying as well as the educator's role in identifying and reporting such behavior.

"As students have returned to in-person instruction, bullying prevention, and creating safe and supportive schools remains a top area of concern for administrators. Research shows that when students feel safe, supported, and have strong relationships within their school community, they are less likely to miss school, perform better academically, and have better outcomes. Friend2Friend: Bullying Prevention fosters a sense of belonging and connectedness within the school ecosystem and offers students a safe environment to practice the skills they are learning." Nadia Stamp, Product Manager, Kognito

