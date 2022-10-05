Kohler and Phyn Offer Integration with Alarm.com for H2Wise Product Suite

Toll Brothers First to Offer the Turnkey Smart Water Security Solution to Homeowners

KOHLER, Wis. and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler , a global leader in innovation and manufacturer of kitchen and bath products, and Phyn , the leader in intelligent water solutions, today announced that their suite of whole home monitoring products now integrates directly with Alarm.com, the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, creating a powerful all-inclusive water security system for homeowners. Kohler and Phyn have also partnered with Toll Brothers, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, to offer the simple turnkey solution to its single-family residence customers.

H2Wise™+ Smart home water monitor and automatic shutoff valve control H2Wise™+ Smart home water monitor and automatic shutoff valve

As demand increases for sustainable, energy and water-efficient homes, the suite of smart water solutions from Kohler and Phyn make it easier than ever for homeowners to track their water consumption, identify areas of excess water use, track leaks in real-time, and take meaningful action to conserve and save money. By connecting Kohler H2Wise and Phyn products to the Alarm.com platform, users will be able to monitor and manage smart home devices through their Alarm.com app.

"We are very excited to offer Kohler's new H2Wise solution as an option for our Toll Brothers home buyers across the country. The ability to monitor water use in real-time – down to each individual fixture and appliance in the home – is a real game changer for smart home technology and conservation," said Felicia Ratka, president of Toll Brothers Smart Home Technologies. "In addition, the features for automatic shut off, leak detection, and freeze warning for pipes in colder weather markets will provide a lot of value, especially for our buyers who are second homeowners or snowbirds. Having a single source to control all connected devices and the ability for those devices to speak to each other is a huge value add to the overall smart home space."

With the Alarm.com integration, Toll Brothers homeowners who are Alarm.com security subscribers will now have access to even more home control features to allow them to easily monitor and manage their water usage and receive real-time leak alerts in their Alarm.com app. These homeowners can easily integrate their Kohler and Phyn devices with Alarm.com by syncing their respective apps with the Alarm.com app, allowing users to remotely monitor their home through one central platform.

"A major added benefit of Kohler and Phyn's partnership with Alarm.com is that now our water monitoring technology can be used in single family homes developed by Toll Brothers," said Huston Sprang, Kohler Senior Product Manager. "Toll Brothers' use of Alarm.com integrates H2Wise monitoring seamlessly for one single platform for customers to control their smart home solutions simply."

"Our builder division is excited to see Toll Brothers extend the Alarm.com platform with water management services to differentiate their homes further and increase homeowner functionality," said Shawn Barry, Vice President of Strategic Sales at Alarm.com.

Alarm.com now integrates with the following Kohler H2Wise solutions and Phyn products:

Kohler H2Wise Powered by Phyn - H2Wise can be easily installed by the homeowner under any sink and works to continuously monitor water pressure and provide real-time alerts, giving the homeowner peace of mind when they are away.

- H2Wise can be easily installed by the homeowner under any sink and works to continuously monitor water pressure and provide real-time alerts, giving the homeowner peace of mind when they are away. Kohler H2Wise+ Powered by Phyn - H2Wise+ is professionally installed onto the main water line, thus providing the ability to shut off the main water supply automatically and remotely when a leak is detected. H2Wise+ analyzes the entire home's plumbing 24/7 to detect hidden issues every time water is turned on in the house.

- H2Wise+ is professionally installed onto the main water line, thus providing the ability to shut off the main water supply automatically and remotely when a leak is detected. H2Wise+ analyzes the entire home's plumbing 24/7 to detect hidden issues every time water is turned on in the house. Phyn Plus Smart Water Assistant + Shutoff - Phyn Plus uses patented, high-definition pressure wave analysis to alert homeowners the second a leak is detected, mitigating costly damage through automatic water shutoff and informing homeowners about their water use.

Phyn Plus uses patented, high-definition pressure wave analysis to alert homeowners the second a leak is detected, mitigating costly damage through automatic water shutoff and informing homeowners about their water use. Phyn Smart Water Assistant - The self-installed water monitor that goes under a single sink immediately notifies homeowners if a leak is detected anywhere in their home and provides detailed insights into how each fixture in the home uses water.

Alarm.com and Toll Brothers customers also benefit from the latest in Phyn's industry-leading AI powered leak detection technology. Phyn's new Ultra Low Flow (ULF) identification rolled out this month has significantly improved near real-time detection of ULF events all the way down to .01 gallons per minute (GPM), representing an up to 10x improvement from its prior version. This means earlier detection of more leaks, potentially saving homeowners thousands of dollars down the line.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course recently hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com .

About Phyn

Phyn is the leading intelligent water brand, bringing solutions to market that help people protect their homes, conserve water and save money. Built upon nearly a decade of research and patented technological innovation, Phyn is poised to change the way consumers interact with water and help solve the major challenges threatening the world's supply of clean, healthy water. Phyn has been widely recognized for its innovation, including honors from the Red Dot Awards, SXSW Innovation Awards, Core 77 Design Awards, IoT World Awards, CES Innovation Awards and GreenBuilder's Sustainability Awards among others. To learn more, visit www.phyn.com .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World's Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine's 2022 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

PR Contacts

Zella Panossian

Illume PR for Phyn

[email protected]

Jillian Rosone

Kohler Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Kohler Co.