Kohler Celebrates Historic Manchester United Victories With Treble Collection

A statement of gracious living and success, the design of the Treble Collection was meticulously crafted in partnership with Thomas Lyte, Goldsmiths and Silversmiths to Her Majesty the Queen. Ideal for luxurious bathrooms and private bar spaces, the exclusive collection is forged from solid sterling silver and 24K gold plate, with each vessel and matching KOHLER Composed faucet hand-engraved with bespoke artwork and numbered for authenticity. Each collection is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity signed by Manchester United legends and members of the Treble team Andrew Cole, Dwight Yorke, Denis Irwin, as well as David Kohler.

"Creating unique products of quality and distinction is our passion," said David Kohler, President and CEO of Kohler Co. "We're honored to celebrate such a tremendous moment in Manchester United's history in a way that combines the spirit of competition, innovation, and craftsmanship."

The front of the collection vessel displays the Manchester United team emblem engraved with the title "League Winners, 16 May 1999". Continuing the exquisite detail and artistry, the sides of the vessel commemorate the European and FA Cup championships, respectively, and the total number of goals – 123 – for all three of Manchester United's championships.

"Our partnership with Kohler allows us to engage with our fans through the lens of design and product innovation, and the launch of the Treble Collection is an exciting first step," said Richard Arnold, group managing director of Manchester United.

In 2018, Manchester United and Kohler entered into a multi-year global partnership, with the KOHLER brand logo featured on the sleeve of the iconic shirts, for both the men's and women's teams. The partnership also includes joint participation on game day activities, innovative improvements to club facilities, global sustainability and social responsibility projects and other partner collaborations with Manchester United fans and Kohler customers and associates.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 38,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; luxury cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two of the world's finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course will host the 2020 Ryder Cup. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 140-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop the world's leading sports brand and a global community of 659 million followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media & mobile, broadcasting and match day.

About Thomas Lyte

Thomas Lyte are world-renowned goldsmiths and silversmiths responsible for the design and craft of many iconic sporting trophies including the FA Cup in England, The ATP World Champions Trophy in tennis and the FIBA World Cup trophy in basketball. Thomas Lyte was appointed Goldsmiths and Silversmiths to Her Majesty the Queen of the United Kingdom in 2015.

