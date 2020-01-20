Kohler Celebrates Newest Innovations at KBIS 2020

The new Moxie showerhead and wireless smart speaker blends the sophistication and design excellence of Kohler Performance Showering with a powerful range of impactful sound designed by Harman Kardon. The showerhead features a full coverage spray and delivers the benefits of connected bathroom technology through its portable smart speaker with Amazon Alexa and the KOHLER Konnect App.

The Graze and Crue Collection of kitchen faucets embrace design and innovation to provide products that deliver superior performance. Each collection offers a model with voice capability through KOHLER Konnect, allowing homeowners to use simple commands to turn the water on and off and dispense measured amounts of water.

The brand continues to expand its bathroom countertop offerings with the recent launch of the Bente Collection. Inspired by KOHLER Artist Editions sinks, Bente is a design-forward bath storage solution comprised of five storage pieces crafted to instantly elevate the overall look of the space.

Decorative

ANN SACKS, KALLISTA, ROBERN and KOHLER Lighting, the latest brand to join the Decorative Products Group, will be featuring a wide array of designs at this year's KBIS 2020. Highlights include:

ANN SACKS will be presenting eight collections this year, selecting a textural mix of soft, neutral colorways that includes Terrazzo Renatta in White and Savoy Ribbed in Rice Paper. Another standout collection that will also be center stage is Idris by Ait Manos. These exclusive designs by the artisans at Ait Manos, a studio based in Casablanca, Morocco, are created using the ancient art form known as Zellige. Also being shown is Camellia, a tile that hails from Alabama and renowned for its pure white color and veining that ranges from slight demarcation to dramatic movement.

KALLISTA will be previewing the Argile™ Freestanding Bathtub, the first design represented in its fixtures' collaboration with New York-based Workshop/APD. The tub's unique half-moon shape is decorated with a textural raised pattern that cascades over the exterior in decorative relief offering an uncommon design not typically available within today's mainstream marketplace.

KOHLER Lighting makes its official debut at KBIS 2020, with six new collections that offer a range of choices for creative interior lighting solutions. The designs – from edgy industrial chic to classic understated form – will be presented throughout the 12,000 square foot booth and are the first in a series of launches planned for 2020. Each were designed by Kohler with the focus on bathroom and kitchen applications yet has the versatility and flair that can easily carry into other areas of the home, from entrance way chandeliers to dining room pendants.

Offering a competitively priced modular lighted mirror option to join its expansive portfolio of lighting designs, ROBERN will be launching the Vesper Vertical Lighting Collection as part of its 2020 line-up. Boasting the same Robern technology, quality craftsmanship, and ease of installation its clientele has come to expect, the Vesper Vertical Lighting designs feature a modern, understated aesthetic and chic, barely there profile with three designs to fit myriad space configurations.

Sterling

The innovative Traverse Subway Tile Bath/Shower solution from Sterling Plumbing is a uniquely designed four-piece wall set that is easy to move and install, with a clean, contemporary style that is upscale and durable.

HGTV design and construction talent, Chip Wade returns to the Kohler booth and will be onsite guiding visitors through the latest trends and innovations. Kohler will also be highlighting global social impact efforts and generating excitement for the 2020 Ryder Cup hosted by Kohler at Whistling Straights.

Outside of the booth, Kohler will have presence at The New American Home and The New American Remodel, where visitors can experience products in a true living space. From smart home technology to rich finishes and colors, these homes highlight the best in kitchen and bath spaces.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of nearly 38,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; luxury cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two of the world's finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course will host the 2020 Ryder Cup. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

