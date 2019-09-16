Kohler Co. And Disney Team Up On "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil" Advertising Campaign

Launched in early 2019, Kohler's "Mirror, Mirror" campaign, inclusive of TV, print and out-of-home pieces, was created to promote the launch of Kohler's much-anticipated Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror. The campaign featured a modern-day "evil" queen using the first voice controlled bathroom mirror-of-its-kind in the market to transform from a villainous character into the best version of herself. At the queen's bidding, the mirror turns the lights on to makeup mode, starts her music playlist, informs her of the nail salon's hours, adds items to her shopping list and, in a surprise twist at the end, starts her Kohler DTV+ Shower System. Embracing the creative and thematic tie between "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" and the Kohler's original campaign concept, Disney and Kohler worked together on adapting the TV spot in support of the new film premiering October 18, 2019. The updated spot, which begins airing today, can be seen across the country on several platforms and channels including Hulu, YouTube, ABC, CBS, NBC, Turner and Discover.

"We're thrilled to work with Disney to integrate the rich characters and story lines of "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" to update Kohler's Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror campaign," said Larry Yuen, president of kitchen and bath North America at Kohler Co. "The creative execution showcases the elegant product design and innovative features of Kohler's new sleek smart mirror in a compelling and timely way."

In addition to an updated television spot, the campaign includes comprehensive digital, social, out-of-home and print pieces incorporating branding using still imagery from the upcoming film. The new out-of-home creative will be displayed in six markets across the country and print will be featured throughout leading shelter publications.

Celebration of the film and collaboration continues with Kohler's Fairytale Bathroom Sweepstakes, which opens today and runs through November 10, 2019. Interested participants can visit www.kohler.com/fairytale for official rules and the chance to win weekly prizes including Kohler's Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror and a Grand Prize consisting of $499 towards a KOHLER Bathroom Design Service session, up to $10,000 in KOHLER bathroom products (value based on product list price) and up to $10,000 towards installation service and bathroom project fees for bathroom redesign.

To learn more about Kohler or the Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror, please visit kohler.com, and follow along on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

In Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," a sequel to the 2014 global box office hit, Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play. The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora's impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors, as the wedding serves to unite the two worlds. When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family. "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" stars Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville and Michelle Pfeiffer. The film is directed by Joachim Rønning from a story by Linda Woolverton, written by Linda Woolverton and Noah Harpster & Micah Fitzerman-Blue and produced by Joe Roth, p.g.a., Angelina Jolie, p.g.a. and Duncan Henderson, p.g.a. Jeff Kirschenbaum, Matt Smith, Michael Vieira and Linda Woolverton are executive producers.

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" opens in U.S. theaters on October 18, 2019.

