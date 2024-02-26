Kohler Co. Showcases Innovation in Design Leadership and Wellness at KBIS 2024

KOHLER, Wis., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler Co., a global leader in kitchen and bath products, luxury decorative brands, wellness, and hospitality, returns to the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) to present industry-leading product innovations in form and functionality. The Kohler booth (#N2205) is a beacon of inspiration showcasing new products from the company's portfolio of brands: Kohler, Ann Sacks, Kallista, Kast, Klafs, Robern, Sprig, and Sterling.

Kohler's experiential booth at KBIS provides visitors with an unexpected array of multi-sensory moments from hands-on interactive product displays and celebrity panel discussions to book signings and the hand-crafted flavors and bold colors of KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates.

The main stage within Kohler's booth delivers a compelling calendar of events featuring acclaimed designers, artists, and industry thought-leaders including Shea McGee, Brigette Romanek, Sheila Bridges, Nada Debs, Laura Kohler, Bonnie Choruby, Michelle Grabner, Dabito, Ronald Alvarez, Monica Santayana, Sophie Donelson, Danny Seo, Kelli Lamb, and Chip Wade.

Guests are encouraged to explore all the latest products throughout the impressive space with a focus on color and design leadership, sustainable living, and wellness.

Color & Design Leadership

For more than 150 years, Kohler has built a legacy of design leadership through innovation and craftmanship. This year, Kohler expanded its Heritage Colors collection with a new curated selection of three archival green hues making a grand reintroduction into stylish kitchen and bath spaces. Following the success of last year's Heritage Colors release, Kohler is reviving three nature-inspired greens including Fresh Green (1971), Aspen Green (1978), and Teal (1987) that are now available exclusively on some of Kohler's most iconic designs.

The Kohler x Studio McGee collection combines details from the brand's storied heritage with a fresh lens for a timeless approach. The suite of products includes full faucet collections, lighting, hardware, and vanities, as well as tile collections developed in partnership with Ann Sacks.

Kohler's evolution in design technology has also led the brand to develop the capability to 3D-print with vitreous china, creating the new Rista 3D bathroom sink. Kohler's innovative approach to manufacturing marries its industry-leading ceramic 3D-printing capabilities with traditional craftmanship. The new Components kitchen faucet collection introduces modern minimalist design with high-performing functionality, including a slim Sweep Spray that provides a forceful blade of water for rinsing without compromising the faucet's slim profile. Components kitchen faucets are available in nine finish options including a new two-tone Matte Black with Moderne Brushed Brass.

Dynamic use of colors and finishes continues in the Luxury Brands space. Three vignettes, 'His and Her's Powder Rooms' and a 'Bathroom Suite,' are designed in visually captivating, tone-on-tone statements. Walls in Ann Sacks' new Rosa Lagoa, Veccia, and Verde Serpa slabs are paired with its new Curated Bath Collection including the Evelyn console, Ander console, and Ophelia freestanding bathtub, each hand-carved from the same Portuguese marble of the surrounding walls. Also on display is Kallista's stunning new 002 faucet collection offered in Rose Quartz, White Carrara, and Zebra Jasper natural stone options.

Robern's new Arch Framed and Pill Metal Mirrors from the brand's Craft Series, and Sculpt hanging mirror add an element of functional design to the luxury space, while Robern's Tenor sconce lighting and Statuesque lighted mirror create a fine-tuned ambiance and performance task lighting ideal for styling and self-care.

Kast, a boutique designer and manufacturer of contemporary concrete basins, is presenting for the first time with Kohler's Luxury Brands portfolio. The U.K.-based Kast is showcasing its new vibrant and refined Wave collection of concrete wash basins and Holm collection with terrazzo inserts.

Sustainable Living

Kohler designs products and solutions that are beautifully engineered and crafted to deliver sustainable functionality and a superior experience at every price point. The forward-thinking organization offers a variety of faucets, toilets, and showerheads that meet EPA WaterSense criteria. Additionally, the Kohler WasteLAB transforms manufacturing waste materials into beautifully designed products. The new Kohler WasteLAB x Nada Debs tile is made of nearly 100% recycled material, and the WasteLAB Vox sink, the first sink in the portfolio, is constructed of more than 70% recycled material contributing to a circular economy and Kohler's goal of zero waste to landfill.

Self-care & Wellness

Through the introduction of thoughtful technology, Kohler aims to make moments in the bathroom better, creating a sanctuary of self-care and wellness. The recent acquisition of Germany-based Klafs introduces luxury home saunas to the wellness portfolio.

Within the showering space, the SpaViva handshower and cleansing device introduces a new Microbubble technology for a deep clean and four attachments, making the handshower a multifunction beauty tool. The new Cinq filtered showerhead provides five layers of filtration, and Anthem+ is Kohler's most advanced smart shower system that integrates water, steam, light, and sound in one digital control. Wellness brand Sprig by Kohler amplifies the bathing experience, offering clean aromatherapy that infuses the space with soothing botanicals.

