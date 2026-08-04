Kohler Expands Heated BubbleMassage Portfolio with Ceric and Evok Freestanding Baths

Defined by seamless, one-piece acrylic construction and clean, minimalist forms, Ceric and Evok serve as striking design statements within the bathroom while delivering a deep, comfortable soak. The addition of Heated BubbleMassage enhances each bath with full-body hydrotherapy, pairing consistent warmth with gentle movement to support relaxation and recovery.

At the core of each bath is Kohler's Heated BubbleMassage system, which infuses warm, humidified air through a network of air jets to envelop the body in a continuous flow of massaging bubbles. The result is a balanced, soothing experience that may improve sleep quality, ease tension, encourage relaxation, and maintain comfort throughout the soak.

"This expansion reflects our continued focus on delivering meaningful solutions that integrate naturally into daily life and enhance wellness within," said Michael Corr, Sr. Brand Manager - Kohler Health & Wellness. "With Ceric and Evok, we're pairing Kohler's elevated bath design with proven hydrotherapy performance to further support moments of rest and restoration, transforming everyday bathing into a ritual of pause where relaxation, comfort, and routine come together."

Ceric Heated BubbleMassage baths are available in 60-inch and 65-inch configurations, while Evok baths are offered in a 66-inch model. Both designs offer flexible installation with a remote blower and heater assembly, along with automatic and manual purge cycles that help maintain system cleanliness and long-term performance.

Ceric and Evok freestanding baths join Kohler's leading portfolio of baths with integrated Heated BubbleMassage, including Tea-for-Two®, Memoirs®, Underscore®, Mariposa®, Archer®, Sunward®, Sunstruck®, and Stargaze®, extending hydrotherapy across a wide range of design expressions. Together with Sunstruck®and Stargaze®, the two new additions represent Kohler's freestanding offerings in Heated BubbleMassage, expanding design flexibility beyond traditional alcove or drop-in configurations.

Kohler continues to build a complete ecosystem of wellness solutions designed to work together across the home. The portfolio spans hydrotherapy, steam, saunas, and aromatherapy, supporting integrated wellness spaces that bring multiple modalities into a single, cohesive environment. This holistic approach reflects a broader shift toward designing spaces that support daily rituals of overall health and wellbeing.

By uniting these experiences, Kohler enables homeowners and designers to create environments that go beyond individual products, supporting improved recovery, better sleep, reduced stress, and increased mindfulness as part of everyday life.

For more information, visit Kohler.com. Additional materials are available in the press kit.

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

Media Contacts:

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SOURCE Kohler Co.