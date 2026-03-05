Kohler Health Unveils New Dekoda Features to Transform Everyday Bathroom Routines into Actionable Health Insights, Earns Prestigious Design Recognition

Expanded App Capabilities Provide Richer Data, Smarter Tracking, and a More Personalized At-Home Health Experience

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kohler Health , a first-of-its-kind venture redefining the future of connected health and wellness technology, announced expanded capabilities within the Kohler Health app, including enhanced functionality for its award-winning health tracker, Dekoda. These newly launched bathroom routine features provide users with deeper, more valuable insights into their gut health, hydration, and the detection of blood in the toilet bowl. This announcement comes as Kohler Health and Dekoda earned industry recognition including two iF Design Awards and two NKBA Thirty Under 30 awards.

"With these new app features, we're making it easier to see your baseline, notice meaningful shifts as they form over time, and connect patterns to everyday factors like hydration, diet, stress, and travel," said Kash Kapadia, CEO of Kohler Health. "The industry recognition Dekoda has received for both design and technology validates our belief that innovation should be seamless, intelligent, and beautifully integrated into daily life."

Kohler Health is pioneering a shift from reactive awareness to proactive pattern tracking by enabling users to make more informed decisions before issues escalate. Powered by proprietary spectroscopy technology, Dekoda analyzes subtle biological markers related to hydration balance, nutrient absorption patterns, and the presence of blood in the toilet bowl. These insights are then delivered to the user to help them paint a more holistic picture of their health and wellness — all through a secure, easy-to-use platform designed for privacy, with authentication and encryption to keep personal data safe.

Since Dekoda's debut last fall, Kohler Health's bold design and technological innovation has earned the company two of the highest honors in the design world. Dekoda earned the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD Gold – the competition's highest distinction – and was recognized for making proactive care "ambient and effortless." The Kohler Health App was also honored with an iF DESIGN AWARD for Health & Wellness User Experience.

In addition to the iF Design Awards, Kohler Health received two NKBA Thirty Under 30 awards in the Smart Home and Health & Wellness categories at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS).

Dekoda is available for purchase at www.kohlerhealth.com for $449. Visit our site for more details.

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

