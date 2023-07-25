Kohler Launches Limited-Edition Heritage Colors Collection in Spring Green and Peachblow

Designers Justina Blakeney and Jonathan Adler Showcase the Vibrant New Products

KOHLER, Wis., July 25, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the company's 150th anniversary, Kohler has officially launched the Heritage Colors Collection featuring vintage Spring Green and Peachblow colors on select kitchen and bath products now available for purchase. The Heritage Colors Collection showcases Kohler's design leadership and celebrates the dynamic use of color as an innovative movement within the global company's iconic legacy.

Kohler Farmstead Kitchen sink in Peachblow
Kohler Farmstead Kitchen sink in Spring Green
Kohler first introduced vibrant, colorful products in 1927 to great acclaim and inspired turn-of-the-century America to look beyond the utilitarian white fixtures of the day. The bold colorful products created a cataclysmic shift within residential design bringing warmth and personality into the home – and gracious living into everyday life.

To help celebrate the launch, color authorities and renowned designers Justina Blakeney and Jonathan Adler each showcase their own unique style and creativity by designing inspirational bathroom spaces with Heritage Colors Collection products. Known for creating vibrant rooms full of life, Justina and Jonathan demonstrate how color can be incorporated into the home to help accentuate personal style when designing kitchen and bath spaces. View the bathrooms here.

The exclusive Heritage Colors Collection features a variety of signature KOHLER products in Spring Green (1927) inspired by the blue-green waters of a cool northern spring, and Peachblow (1934) an original pastel that can be a standout as well as a complementary natural tone:

  • Artifacts® Freestanding Bath with Heritage Colors Exterior, White Interior and Claw Feet
    available in Heritage Color-matched hues
  • Brockway® Kitchen Sink with Heritage Colors Exterior and White Enamel Interior
  • Farmstead® Kitchen Sink with Heritage Colors Exterior, White Enamel Interior and Heritage Color-matched Legs
  • Memoirs® Two-Piece Concealed Toilet
  • Memoirs® 30" Pedestal Lavatory or Console Table
  • San Souci® One-Piece Skirted Toilet
  • Vox® Rectangular Vessel

The products are available for a limited time through Kohler.com, Kohler Signature Stores, Kohler Experience Centers, and Kohler registered showrooms nationwide.

For more information, visit www.kohler.com/forever-in-color.


About Kohler Co.
Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course recently hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit KohlerCompany.com.

Media Contact
Jillian Rosone
Kohler Public Relations
[email protected] 

SOURCE Kohler Co.

