Kohler Offers a Complete Sensorial Experience with Sprig Essential Oils

KOHLER, Wis., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler, a global leader in kitchen and bath, announces the launch of Sprig Essential Oils, a new addition to its growing portfolio of wellness products. This expansion underscores Kohler's commitment to delivering elevated, immersive experiences that transform everyday routines.

The new oils join the Sprig collection of candles, body and linen mists, and bath bombs – each crafted to engage the senses and promote well-being. Formulated with premium, natural ingredients, Sprig Essential Oils are designed to enhance wellness rituals through the power of aromatherapy.

"Kohler continues to offer quality new products that enhance at-home wellness experiences," said Jessica Schroeder, Director of Product Strategy - Kohler Wellness. "With Sprig Essential Oils, we're introducing a simple yet powerful way to integrate sensorial rituals into personal spaces. This launch is part of our ongoing effort to make wellness more accessible and to support deeper restoration and self-care."

Sprig Essential Oils are versatile, easy to use, and can be enjoyed on their own, in a diffuser, or seamlessly integrated into Kohler's wellness technologies. The oils complement existing Kohler offerings that incorporate steam, light, sound, and contrast therapies to create spa-like environments at home.

Kohler's Invigoration Steam series features built-in aromatherapy reservoirs, allowing people to infuse their steam sessions with essential oils. The Stillness Bath's Experience Tower also includes a dedicated aromatherapy reservoir that disperses a cool, scented fog, adding a subtle aromatic layer to the bathing ritual. Additionally, Sprig Essential Oils elevate the Kohler Sauna experience, infusing each session with a sense of renewal and invigorating vitality.

Sprig Essential Oils are thoughtfully crafted and available in four blend experiences with unique scent profiles:

Breathe: Eucalyptus and Mint to revive and refresh

Eucalyptus and Mint to revive and refresh Recharge: Bergamot and Lemongrass to energize and invigorate

Bergamot and Lemongrass to energize and invigorate Relax: Chamomile, Grapefruit, and Bergamot to calm and soothe

Chamomile, Grapefruit, and Bergamot to calm and soothe Sleep: Lavender and Vanilla to create a serene environment

All Sprig Essential Oils are hypoallergenic and free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, formaldehydes, and mineral oils. Kohler maintains a cruelty-free standard across all Sprig products.

For more information, visit Kohler.com; press kit here.

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

