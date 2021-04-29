Kohler Power Announces Significant Plant Expansion of Home Standby Generator Products at Existing Mississippi Site

"This expansion allows us to get closer to our customers and responding with quicker delivery," said Kyle Brandemuhl, general manager – residential and power products at Kohler, adding that a high concentration of Kohler's home generator business are customers in the southeast and gulf coast. "Over these last couple years, we have seen demand for residential products skyrocket due to a number of factors, including a record hurricane season in 2020, the Texas winter storms, increasing wild fires in the western U.S., along with the pandemic sending a high number of people home for work and school. An increasing number of consumers are speaking with their wallets – prolonged power outages are no longer acceptable due to severe weather events and an aging power grid."

"With this expansion, we will more than triple our current capacity for residential standby generators and take further advantage of our world-class engine manufacturing facility that we more than doubled in the last two years. We are committed to supporting our valued dealer network and delighting the end customers that we serve," said Brian Melka, group president – Kohler Power.

With the company having already ramped up production in the current manufacturing sites in Saukville and Mosel, Wisconsin, Kohler expects Hattiesburg to come online in the third quarter to better match the spiking demand and reduce lead times with innovative power solutions. "Hurricane season starts June 1, and is a stark reminder that our lives are significantly disrupted when power is lost; it is that essential," said Brandemuhl. "An automatic home standby generator is your best defense against a power outage to help ensure safety and peace of mind."

Plant expansion underway in Wisconsin to increase industrial generator capacity

In early March, Kohler Power initiated a 155,000 square-foot expansion to its existing manufacturing facility in Mosel, Wisconsin. The project will include a state-of-the-art production and testing space of large generators above 2,000 kilowatts and increased warehousing, as well as a world-class customer experience center.

The plant expansion supports Kohler's continued growth in key strategic markets, including data centers, health care and other mission critical segments. This is the second major expansion in the last eight years at this site, following a decade of sustained growth, and addresses future capacity requirements to provide a safer, more efficient, and seamless flow of integrated power system assembly, testing and enclosing – all under one roof.

"This capital investment helps us achieve operational excellence in product development, manufacturing capabilities, and supply chain efficiency to ensure we are positioned to meet increasing demand and surpass our customers' expectations," said Melka. "The data center segment is a key pillar of our long-term growth strategy, as well as developing cleaner energy solutions with generators that lead the industry in power density and fuel economy, and contribute to a lower environmental impact."

About Kohler Power Group

A global force in power solutions since 1920, KOHLER manufactures complete power systems, including engines, generators (portable, marine, residential, commercial and industrial), automatic transfer switches, switchgear, monitoring controls, and accessories for emergency, prime power and energy-management applications all around the world. The business is committed to reliable, leading edge power-generation products, as well as comprehensive after-sale support. Visit KohlerPower.com.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 35,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland, as well as Lodge Kohler in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course will host the Ryder Cup in 2021. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit KohlerCompany.com

