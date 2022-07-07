Kohler Power Systems Names Kinsley Industrial Distributor of the Year

EAST GRANBY, Conn., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kinsley Group, an energy solutions provider serving the Northeast U.S., proudly announces that it has been named Kohler Power Systems "2021 Industrial Distributor of the Year." The award is a testament to Kinsley's overall revenue growth, industrial sales and service operations, focused customer support and engineering community engagement.

Kohler Power presents Kinsley with Distributor of the Year Award

"Kinsley and Kohler have been partners for over 55 years. The synergy between our two family-run businesses has always been special," said David Kinsley, President of Kinsley Group. "In 2019, Kohler awarded Kinsley distribution rights in New York City, Long Island, New Jersey, and Metro-Philadelphia to complement our pre-existing upstate New York and New England regions. Since Kohler entrusted us with one of the world's largest markets – New York City to Philadelphia – we invested significantly in top-flight talent and a customer-focused infrastructure to take Kinsley to another level. We are grateful that our hard work and efforts over an extended period of time have led to this tremendous honor from Kohler."

Jeffrey Cronen, Kohler Power's Sales Director in the Eastern Region stated "Kinsley had an absolutely fantastic year! This award is recognition of the Kinsley Team's passion and hard work, and we sincerely appreciate their partnership in promoting the Kohler brand and continually delighting our customers."

About The Kinsley Group

The Kinsley Group is a top energy solutions supplier with a 58-year legacy of sales, rental and service of quality energy systems. Our commercial businesses include Kinsley Power Systems, a leading distributor of KOHLER® generators for over 56 years and Kinsley Energy Systems, representing prime movers for co-generation. Kinsley headquarters is in East Granby, CT, with locations throughout the Northeast. Kinsley's expert team of energy professionals are customer-focused and committed to quality. Please visit our website at www.kinsley-group.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Linkedin.

