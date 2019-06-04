Kohler Waters Spa Announces Design Details for Lincoln Park Location Ahead of August 2019 Opening

"When designing Kohler Waters Spa Lincoln Park, our team drew inspiration from the external environment and water elements, such as the iconic Lake Michigan," said Tim Andreas, Director of Architecture & Interior Design at Kohler Co. "The power of water has inspired Kohler products and experiences for more than 145 years. It is through our vast expertise in water and design that our newest spa location will transport guests on a sensory journey."

Water is incorporated into the spa's design at every turn, starting with the check-in experience. Steps away from the hustle and bustle of the city, guests are welcomed into a warm reception area framed by a custom-designed waterfall, with floor tiles by Ann Sacks. The large and open check-in desk is comprised of dark wood and quartz and complemented by beautifully etched, mirrored retail alcoves displaying a variety of products, including the signature Kohler Waters Spa Hollyhock offering. A walkway leads guests to the serene Thermal Suite, a focal point of the spa's layout and overall hydrotherapy experience.

The suite's pièce de résistance is the hydromassage pool, designed by Executive Chairman Herb Kohler, with a gooseneck waterfall. The pool is surrounded by impressive Kohler Waters Spa custom-blend mosaic tile with blue hues created to evoke the movements of water through color and shape. The state-of-the-art pool sits alongside a surrounding hydrotherapy circuit that includes a steam room, sauna and 8-foot deep cool plunge pool. The ambient lighting, jewel-toned chaise lounges and nature-inspired, textured Ann Sacks stone tile adds to the heightened sense of complete relaxation. The second floor showcases a private outdoor terrace overlooking the campus at DePaul University.

Kohler Waters Spa Lincoln Park also serves as an immersive showroom to display some of Kohler Co.'s prominent plumbing products. Two of the 21 treatment rooms will feature the KOHLER Custom Vichy Shower, utilized in several of the spa's renowned hydrotherapy treatments, while the sleek and sophisticated treatment rooms and changing areas will showcase the DTV Prompt® digital showering system and modern wall-hung Veil Intelligent Toilets.

Under the leadership of Garrett Mersberger, Director of Wellness and Kohler Waters Spas at Kohler Co. and helmed by Regional Manager Andrea Argy and Spa Manager Selina Couillard, the newest spa development will exemplify the same holistic well-being philosophy and unparalleled level of gracious hospitality as its four other locations: the flagship Kohler Waters Spa at the Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five-Diamond American Club in Kohler, Wis.; LODGE KOHLER in Green Bay, Wis.; Burr Ridge, Ill.; and the Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa in St Andrews, Scotland.

For more information on Kohler Waters Spa Lincoln Park, please visit www.KohlerWatersSpaLincolnPark.com.

About Kohler Hospitality & Real Estate Group

The Kohler Co. Hospitality & Real Estate profile includes The American Club, boasting the first and only Forbes Five-Star hotel property in Wisconsin, and world-renowned championship golf courses Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run. Its sister property, The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa in the birthplace of golf, St Andrews, Scotland. It is recognized as one of the most luxurious resorts in the world. In 2017, Kohler Co. opened LODGE KOHLER in the heart of Titletown, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Lincoln Common

Lincoln Common, developed by Hines and McCaffery and designed by world-renowned architect Skidmore, Owings and Merrill and Antunovich Associates to LEED Silver certification standards, is home to world-class residential, retail, dining and fitness experiences, featuring 100,000 square feet of retail space, 538 upscale luxury apartment units, 40 luxury condominiums, a five-story boutique office building, 850-stall parking garage, 156-room senior living facility and more than an acre of open space for residents, Chicagoans and visitors, alike, to enjoy. Offering year-round events on the central plaza, this conveniently located live-work-play destination and vibrant new crossroads of Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood will be a gathering center for community members of all ages. For more information, visit www.lincolncommon.com. Follow Lincoln Common on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates.

