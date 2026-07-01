Kohler, Wisconsin Unveils Reimagined Woodlake Market, a New Destination for Elevated Everyday Living

A mainstay of Kohler's village, Woodlake Market is the future of elevated everyday living, welcoming locals, resort guests, and Kohler Co. associates to shop and dine at their own pace. Located adjacent to the Inn on Woodlake and Taverne on Woodlake, the market honors its legacy while introducing a fresh vision for modern living. The brand makes everyday wellness and convenience feel more connected through a warm, collective experience.

To celebrate the official opening of Woodlake Market, alongside other new businesses, Big Joe's Fuel & Go and Roots to Roses, Kohler will host a two-day Grand Opening Celebration on July 17-18. The community is invited to experience the distinct offerings of each business through complimentary tastings and samples, live music, exclusive giveaways, and family-friendly activities. The weekend-long celebration will showcase the Village of Kohler's newest additions while highlighting the community as a vibrant place to shop, dine, and enjoy.

"Woodlake Market has been a part of everyday life in Kohler for over 40 years," said Stephen Beaumont, President of Kohler Hospitality. "We're proud to honor the market's history while creating something that serves the community today. This next chapter creates a welcoming place for people to shop local and discover something new."

The new market also features interactive programming such as tastings, seasonal workshops and pop-up experiences, incorporating local craftsmanship. Woodlake Market continues to champion local makers and Kohler-based brands, reinforcing its role as a connector within the village. Featured partners include Kohler Honey, Kohler Beer, Foundry Cat Coffee, Broadway Popcorn Co., Drewry Farms maple syrup, J. Henry Bourbon, and other regional producers that embrace the region's delicacies.

At the center of the experience is a carefully considered assortment of products that balances trusted staples with discovery-driven finds. Approximately 80 percent of the grocery offerings are sourced from organic products, alongside premium pantry provisions, specialty foods, wellness-focused products, artisanal snacks, fresh bakery selections, frozen treats, specialty beverages, and elevated grab-and-go meals.

A new Kohler Chocolates boutique brings another signature Kohler experience to the market. Founded from Herbert Kohler Jr.'s pursuit of creating the perfect elevated chocolate turtle, the collection has grown into a celebrated line of handcrafted confections produced in Kohler, Wisconsin. Guests can enjoy products ranging from Kohler Chocolates iconic Chocolate Chips to 4-piece Terrapins crafted with premium ingredients and traditional confectionery techniques. Designed with a sense of whimsy, the boutique features playful details throughout, including lighting inspired by chocolate wrappers and more.

Woodlake Market will also showcase Wisconsin's rich cheesemaking heritage through a curated selection of artisan cheeses and educational tasting experiences. Guided by knowledgeable cheese specialists, guests can discover products from respected makers including Carr Valley Cheese Co., Henning's Wisconsin Cheese, Hook's Cheese Co., LaClare Farms, Deer Creek Cheese, and more.

The market was developed through a highly collaborative design process led by Kohler's in-house design team in partnership with an award-winning interior design firm, AvroKO. Clear wayfinding, an intuitive layout, and an expanded communal gathering space make it easy for guests to explore, gather, and connect. Historic architectural elements, including the original structural columns, were retained as part of a design approach that blends the site's legacy with a contemporary aesthetic. A cohesive, nature-themed palette and layered finishes reinforce the market's warm, welcoming character.

"Every decision was guided by a simple idea: create a place people genuinely want to spend time in," said Nina Kohler, Strategy & Design Leader. "Whether you're stopping in for coffee, shopping for dinner, discovering a new local product, or meeting friends, Woodlake Market is designed to elevate everyday moments."

The LEED-certified project draws elements from the surrounding Wisconsin landscape through layered greens, natural stone, handcrafted tile, and warm tactile finishes. Each culinary concept has its own identity while remaining part of a cohesive overall experience. Custom signage pulled by traditional markets, locally sourced materials, regional millwork, Kohler fixtures, and Ann Sacks tile showcase a strong sense of craftsmanship throughout the space. Accessibility was integrated from the outset, with counters, seating, and circulation paths designed to provide a seamless and welcoming experience for all guests.

Reflecting a broader shift in consumer preferences toward experiential retail, wellness, and community-driven destinations, Woodlake Market blends the best of a premium grocer, neighborhood gathering place, specialty food hall, and lifestyle destination. Built for the Village, shared by all, Woodlake Market offers a fresh expression of Kohler's longstanding commitment to hospitality, craftsmanship, and community.

For more information and to follow the latest updates from Kohler, Wisconsin, visit https://www.kohlerwisconsin.com/.

About Kohler, Wisconsin

The Kohler Hospitality profile includes The American Club and world-renowned championship golf venues Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run. The Inn on Woodlake in the Village of Kohler is a three-diamond property, and LODGE KOHLER in Green Bay's Titletown entertainment district is a four-diamond property. A sister property, the Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa in St. Andrews, Scotland, is located at the birthplace of golf alongside the 17th fairway of the Road Hole – the most famous and difficult par-4 hole in golf.

Herb Kohler created Kohler Hospitality with the reclamation of The American Club and then built world-renowned championship golf courses, The Straits and The Irish at Whistling Straits, The River and Meadow Valleys at Blackwolf Run, as well as the 10-hole, par-three Baths of Blackwolf Run. The Straits course has hosted three PGA Championships and the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. Kohler Waters Spa is the only five-star spa in Wisconsin and has four other locations in St. Andrews, Chicagoland, and Green Bay, Wis. The resort features 12 dining establishments from the remarkable Immigrant Restaurant and Winery Bar to pub fare at The Horse & Plow, to River Wildlife located in a forest next to the Sheboygan River, just outside Kohler.

The resort is located in the Village of Kohler, Wisconsin, one hour south of Green Bay, one hour north of Milwaukee and two and a half hours north of Chicago, just off of I-43.

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