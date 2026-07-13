Kohler, Wisconsin Reveals Newly Reimagined Carriage House Retreat

"This milestone marks another exciting moment for Kohler, Wisconsin as we continue to evolve our offerings for the modern traveler," said Stephen Beaumont, President of Kohler Hospitality. "The reimagined Carriage House reflects our commitment to wellness, thoughtful design, and deeply personalized guest experiences, while celebrating the heritage and character that define our destination."

"The Carriage House is a celebration of our equestrian roots, our reverence for craft, and the small details that turn a room into a sanctuary," said Nina Kohler, Strategy & Design Lead of Kohler Hospitality. "From Drew Doggett's commissioned photography of our Kohler Morgan horses to the thoughtfully designed bathrooms showcasing the people behind our products, every element invites guests into a moment of restoration. This space reflects a broader vision—a Village built on the belief that design can change how we move through the world. These walls carry over a century of history, and they welcome every guest to add their own."

The newly reopened Carriage House embraces a more residential feel, now with spacious king-bed guestrooms designed to enhance relaxation and cater to extended stays. The 55 guestrooms feature a calming, nature-inspired color palette, layered materials including wood, leather, and textured fabrics, as well as enhanced natural light, creating a warm aesthetic that feels more like a private retreat than a traditional hotel.

Bathrooms have been redesigned as an extension of the nearby Forbes Five-Star Kohler Waters Spa, boasting premium Kohler products such as soaking tubs, multi-port showers with Anthem digital controls, heated floors and towel bars in select rooms, and refined finishes such as Robern vanities, Ann Sacks tile and fixtures from the Castia line by Studio McGee.

The lobby and public spaces have been updated with new furnishings, lighting, layered textures, and expanded seating to elevate the arrival experience by encouraging guests to linger and connect.

This renovation also celebrates Kohler's equestrian heritage through curated artwork and custom details, such as large-scale photography by award-winning photographer Drew Dogget featuring horses from Kohler Stables. This imagery, complemented by shots of local landmarks such as Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run, anchors the visual experience along with custom-designed elements, ceramic bedside lamps By Paul Schneider, and artisan finishes that further reinforce a sense of craftsmanship and authenticity.

The reopening of the Carriage House represents a key milestone in Kohler, Wisconsin's broader revitalization, consisting of ongoing enhancements across the destination, including brand new sports and outdoor recreation experiences, such as The Serve, a premier racquet sports facility set to open in the fall of 2026, and Purebred Farm, an upcoming 14-hole golf course under construction as a new part of Kohler's Blackwolf Run golf complex.

For more information and to follow the latest updates from Kohler, Wisconsin, visit https://www.kohlerwisconsin.com/. Link to Hi-res image HERE (Credit: Kohler Co.).

About Kohler, Wisconsin

The Kohler Hospitality profile includes The American Club and world-renowned championship golf venues Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run. The Inn on Woodlake in the Village of Kohler is a three-diamond property, and LODGE KOHLER in Green Bay's Titletown entertainment district is a four-diamond property. A sister property, the Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa in St. Andrews, Scotland, is located at the birthplace of golf alongside the 17th fairway of the Road Hole – the most famous and difficult par-4 hole in golf.

Herb Kohler created Kohler Hospitality with the reclamation of The American Club and then built world-renowned championship golf courses, The Straits and The Irish at Whistling Straits, The River and Meadow Valleys at Blackwolf Run, as well as the 10-hole, par-three Baths of Blackwolf Run. The Straits course has hosted three PGA Championships and the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. Kohler Waters Spa is the only five-star spa in Wisconsin and has four other locations in St. Andrews, Chicagoland, and Green Bay, Wis. The resort features 12 dining establishments from the remarkable Immigrant Restaurant and Winery Bar to pub fare at The Horse & Plow, to River Wildlife located in a forest next to the Sheboygan River, just outside Kohler.

The resort is located in the Village of Kohler, Wisconsin, one hour south of Green Bay, one hour north of Milwaukee and two and a half hours north of Chicago, just off of I-43.

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SOURCE Kohler, Wisconsin