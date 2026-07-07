Kohler Food & Wine Marks 25 Years of Culinary Excellence This Fall

The beloved epicurean weekend returns October 22–25, 2026 with Tyler Florence, Alex Guarnaschelli, Stephanie Izard, Scott Conant, Melissa King, Dan Jacobs, and more descending on the Village of Kohler

KOHLER, Wis., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler, Wisconsin, the acclaimed resort destination experience by Kohler Co., is pleased to announce the return of Kohler Food & Wine and the star-studded lineup of iconic chefs that will participate in the 25th edition of the world class epicurean weekend. Set to take place October 22-25, the annual event will welcome a slew of celebrated culinary stars including Tyler Florence, Alex Guarnaschelli, Stephanie Izard, Scott Conant, Melissa King, and Dan Jacobs.

Kohler Food & Wine Tyler Florence Headshot Alex Guarnaschelli Headshot

Set against the backdrop of Wisconsin's peak fall season, the highly anticipated event will once again bring together prominent chefs, culinary personalities, wine experts, and food enthusiasts for a weekend of immersive dining experiences and bespoke wellness and nature activities the destination offers year-round. From intimate opportunities for guests to engage with renowned culinary talent to hands-on experiences, educational sessions, and signature soirées, Kohler Food & Wine is primed to celebrate its 25th anniversary in style.

"Twenty-five years ago, Kohler Food & Wine started as a dream to create a moment in time that brought people together to showcase the culinary prowess of the Midwest," said Jenna Check, Associate Director of Special Events at Kohler. "What began as a weekend featuring roughly 30 events has evolved into a nationally recognized celebration, welcoming some of the country's most acclaimed chefs and culinary personalities for more than 80 thoughtfully curated experiences. It's become a destination event that guests from across the country eagerly anticipate and mark on their calendars year after year."

Available for purchase starting July 15, tickets and packages will feature varying levels of access, including premium experiences with exclusive event entry and VIP amenities. The Together in Taste Package includes entrance to the headline celebrity chef events each night and a variety of exclusive amenities. The Stephanie Izard and Michael Hunter Dinner Packages provide access to each chef's intimate dinners, along with admission to the Food & Wine village and accommodations at the historic American Club.

About the 2026 Culinary Talent:

Tyler Florence – Tyler Florence is a celebrated chef, restaurateur, producer, author, and longtime Food Network personality whose television career spans more than 30 years. He is widely recognized for hit shows, including the Emmy-nominated "Tyler's Ultimate" and "The Great Food Truck Race". A graduate of Johnson & Wales University and two-time James Beard Award nominee, Florence is also the chef and owner behind several acclaimed dining concepts, including San Francisco's Wayfare Tavern and the award-winning Miller & Lux restaurants in San Francisco and Hawaii. Tyler has authored 17 chart-topping cookbooks, including his most recent: "American Grill", "125 Recipe for Mastering Live Fire". He is also the founder of Monarch Collective, a production company specializing in television, documentary, and branded content.

Alex Guarnaschelli – Chef Alex Guarnaschelli is an acclaimed chef, cookbook author, and television personality known for her longstanding presence on Food Network. A winner of "The Next Iron Chef" and host of her own show "Alex Versus America", Guarnaschelli trained in France under legendary chef Guy Savoy and later worked alongside Daniel Boulud and Joachim Splichal before becoming the executive chef at New York City's Butter Restaurant. Butter is a storied restaurant that has been open for over 25 years in Manhattan. She also has a restaurant, Clara, which is in The New York Historical Museum. She is the author of several bestselling cookbooks, including her most recent release, "Italian American Forever: Classic Recipes for Everything You Want To Eat", and now has her own YouTube channel.

Stephanie Izard – Stephanie Izard is the Executive Chef and Owner of Girl & the Goat, Little Goat, Duck Duck Goat, and Cabra in Chicagoland, along with Girl & the Goat and Valley Goat in California. A recipient of James Beard Best Chef: Great Lakes and Food & Wine Best New Chef, Izard also won the coveted title of Iron Chef in 2017 and was the fourth winner of Bravo's "Top Chef". Izard also hosted the series "The Curious Chef" and has frequently appeared as both a competitor and judge on shows including "Tournament of Champions", "Hell's Kitchen", "Superchef Grudge Match", "Guy's Grocery Games", "Chopped", and more.

Scott Conant – Scott Conant is an award-winning chef, restaurateur, entrepreneur, and television personality. A James Beard Award-winning chef and FOOD & WINE Best New Chef, Conant is known for his soulful approach to hospitality and refined Italian cuisine. His restaurant portfolio includes Leola in the Bahamas, The Americano in Atlanta, Cellaio in Monticello, New York, and The Kitchen, An SC Spot in Newburgh, New York. He is also the founder of Martone Street, a premium Italian food brand inspired by his family's Sunday dinners and Italian heritage. Conant is the author of "Peace, Love, and Pasta", a cookbook that reflects his philosophy that great food is rooted in simplicity, tradition, and bringing people together.

Melissa King – is an award-winning chef, author, curator, and television personality. A winner of Top "Chef All-Stars: Los Angeles" (Season 17), she is a James Beard nominated cookbook author for her book, "Cook Like a King: Recipes from my California Chinese Kitchen" and has helmed several Michelin-starred kitchens in San Francisco.

Dan Jacobs – Chef Dan Jacobs is the chef and co-owner of acclaimed Milwaukee restaurants EsterEv and DanDan. A James Beard Award nominee and runner-up on "Top Chef" (season 21), Jacobs is widely recognized for his globally inspired cuisine and advocacy work supporting independent restaurants and hunger relief organizations.

Caroline Chambers – Caroline Chambers is a New York Times bestselling cookbook author, recipe developer, and culinary expert based in Carmel Valley, California. She is the creator of the number one culinary newsletter on Substack, "What to Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking" and author of the bestselling cookbook of the same name. Her forthcoming cookbook, "What to Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking: Make It Fast," will be released in August 2026.

Michael Hunter – Chef Michael Hunter is an outdoorsman, forager, hunter, professionally trained chef, and bestselling author of The Hunter Chef Cookbook and Hunter Chef in the Wild . He is the co-owner of Antler Kitchen & Bar in Toronto, Canada, which he founded in 2015. Rooted in regional food culture, Antler is celebrated for its contemporary dishes highlighting game meat, sustainably caught wild fish, and wild foraged and locally farmed ingredients. The restaurant has earned numerous national and international accolades, including recognition from the Michelin Guide.

Ellie Krieger – Ellie Krieger is a registered dietitian nutritionist, two-time James Beard award winning and New York Times bestselling cookbook author, and host of the public television series "Ellie's Real Good Food". Known to audiences from Food Network's "Healthy Appetite," Krieger has authored seven cookbooks and is celebrated for her approachable philosophy around healthy, delicious eating. She is also a columnist for The Washington Post and creator of a weekly Substack newsletter.

Chris Schemm – Chris Schemm, better known as "That Griller Guy," is an award-winning, self-taught, home cook and orthopedic trauma nurse practitioner who shares his passion for live fire cooking, bold flavors, and bringing people together through food through his website and social media handles @thatgrillerguy.

Chris Mangless – is an award-winning chef and owner of Three Three Five, an intimate dining destination in Green Bay, Wisconsin which he opened in 2010. He is known for crafting thoughtful, seasonal menus that highlight the best local ingredients and flavors of the region. His passion for hospitality is at the heart of every experience, pairing exceptional food with one of the Midwest's most extensive wine collections and curated live music events that make Three Three Five unlike any other dining experience in the region.

The Bartolotta Restaurants is also returning to Kohler Food & Wine for the sixth year, hosting signature events throughout the weekend with top talent from the group, including owner and co-founder, Chef Paul Bartolotta, Christian Damiano, Michael Genre, Amanda Langler, and Brent Davis participating.

Beyond the event, guests can indulge in Kohler's enhanced hospitality offerings. From a newly renovated adults-only wellness oasis in the Carriage House, to an elevated and recently reopened Woodlake Market, the destination is buzzing with new developments. These join existing exceptional resort offerings, from championship golf at Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run, to five-star wellness at Kohler Waters Spa, as well as scenic outdoor activities at the 500-acre River Wildlife preserve.

"Kohler Food & Wine has always been about more than incredible food and wine, it's about creating memorable experiences rooted in hospitality, wellness, and connection," said Stephen Beaumont, President of Hospitality at Kohler. "As we celebrate the event's 25th year alongside exciting new enhancements across the destination, including the reimagined Carriage House, refreshed spa experiences, and the new Woodlake Market, there has never been a more exciting time to visit Kohler."

Located in the Village of Kohler, Wisconsin, the resort is conveniently situated one hour north of Milwaukee, one hour south of Green Bay, and approximately two and a half hours north of Chicago.

For more information on event programming, visit www.KohlerFoodandWine.com. Stay up to date on resort news and happenings on Facebook and Instagram.

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SOURCE Kohler, Wisconsin