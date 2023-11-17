Kohler x SR_A Drop Limited-Edition Formation 01 Faucet Through Interactive Installation at Design Miami/ 2023

News provided by

Kohler Co.

17 Nov, 2023, 12:17 ET

KOHLER, Wis., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radically redefining the movement of water, Kohler x SR_A's breakthrough Formation 01 faucet will debut in space and time within the Terminal 01 architectural installation at Design Miami/ 2023. The inaugural product from Kohler, creative visionary Dr. Samuel Ross and his industrial design studio SR_A will be sold in a limited quantity of 299, set to drop for sale in December.

Continue Reading
Radically redefining the movement of water, Kohler x SR_A’s breakthrough Formation 01 faucet will debut in space and time within the Terminal 01 architectural installation at Design Miami/ 2023.
Radically redefining the movement of water, Kohler x SR_A’s breakthrough Formation 01 faucet will debut in space and time within the Terminal 01 architectural installation at Design Miami/ 2023.

"The bold, dramatic design of Terminal 01, like the faucet itself, aims to reinvent the daily engagements with water and invites visitors to control and affect the flow and intensity of water travelling towards the center of the space," says Gary Clarke, Kohler Lead Industrial Designer. "While we watch water flow through the installation, we are called to reflect on our relationship with the element, the forms that transport it and the expectation we have of this experience." 

Cast entirely in Haptic Orange hue, Terminal 01 showcases two faucets positioned across from one another. Visitors are immediately drawn to the tactile details and precise water control, in addition to the engraved co-branding on Kohler's signature cast iron escutcheon plate. Ambient sounds envelop the installation, echoing the tranquil yet powerful essence of moving water. Visually, the display is enhanced by textured architectural monoliths and dynamic digital screens, encapsulating the art and engineering behind harnessing water. These sensory elements harmoniously intertwine, leaving visitors with a lasting impression.

"Establishing a new relationship to water through engineering and aesthetics is at the top of my mind," says Dr. Samuel Ross. "Expertise within the remit of engineering flourish within Kohler's on-site eco-system, and the opportunity to work with specialist artisans and engineers was essential in taking a raw concept and transforming it into a scalable remit."

The presentation will be accompanied by various onsite and digital activations, including a panel discussion between Dr. Samuel Ross, Kohler Chair and CEO David Kohler, Co-Founder of Design Miami/ Craig Robbins, and Curatorial Director of Design Miami/ Anna Carnick hosted onsite on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 2pm ET.

In addition to physically engaging with the collaboration on site at Design Miami/, visitors are invited to experience an entirely new, specially designed Augmented Reality experience via the Kohler x SR_A website. This custom designed filter allows viewers to place and engage with Formation 01 in any setting of their choice, from their own home to a public space. Through these physical and virtual encounters, Kohler x SR_A aims to inspire design and bold thinking for all. 

Media can access images in the Kohler x SR_A press kit.

About SR_A
'INDUSTRIAL BEAUTY. PRECISION ENGINEERED'.

SR_A, founded in 2019 by Dr. Samuel Ross, is a progressive study into industrial beauty and emotional engineering focusing on the body and environment.

SR_A's vision and language integrates atelier principles of craft and the preservation of skilled makers, alongside industrial technologies.

We believe artisan and the architect In dialogue.

Leveraging physical and digital environments, SR_A constructs highly stimulating, existential forums that consolidate and combine the experiences of multiple generations and historic periods across the 20th century, into the now.

Preserving the ideology of the maker, and the atelier is equally as important to ushering in unique environments driven through architectural facades within the maison of SR_A.

The British maison has debuted collaborative, co-branded luxury products with the LVMH Group, Apple Group and Nike Group.

This British Maison is an architect of solutions for the body and environment, within the fields of industrial & garment design.

The studio's philanthropic arm, Black British Artist Grants, provides academic funding and artist grants to underrepresented practitioners of British Caribbean and British African descent. In doing so SR_A has formed an advisory board, comprised of the following institutions: The V&A Museum, The Royal College of Art, The British Fashion Council, The Design Museum, the University of Westminster & HRH's King Charles Princes Foundation.

For more information, please visit sr-a.com.

About Kohler Co.
For 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in design and innovation, dedicated to providing gracious living through kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; distributed energy solutions – home energy, industrial power systems, and powertrain technologies – and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations.

KOHLER Kitchen & Bath, Energy, Golf + Resort Destinations

Contact:
Vicki Valdez Hafenstein
Kohler Co. Public Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Kohler Co.

Also from this source

Kohler Co. ustanoví svou energetickou divizi jako samostatnou firmu s majoritním investičním partnerem Platinum Equity pro urychlení dlouhodobých růstových strategií obou organizací

Kohler Co. ustanoví svou energetickou divizi jako samostatnou firmu s majoritním investičním partnerem Platinum Equity pro urychlení dlouhodobých růstových strategií obou organizací

Společnost Kohler Co. dnes oznámila strategické rozhodnutí ustanovit divizi Kohler Energy jako samostatnou, nezávislou firmu s majoritním investičním ...
La division d'énergie de Kohler Co. deviendra une entreprise indépendante avec Platinum Equity en tant qu'investisseur majoritaire, une opération qui accélérera les stratégies de croissance à long terme des deux organisations

La division d'énergie de Kohler Co. deviendra une entreprise indépendante avec Platinum Equity en tant qu'investisseur majoritaire, une opération qui accélérera les stratégies de croissance à long terme des deux organisations

Kohler Co. a annoncé aujourd'hui la décision stratégique de faire de Kohler Energy une entreprise distincte et indépendante, dont l'investisseur...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Art

Image1

Household Products

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.