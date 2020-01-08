Kohler's Numi 2.0 Intelligent Toilet Named as CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree

An annual program that celebrates outstanding design, the CES Innovation Awards recognizes honorees across 28 product categories. A panel of judges, including designers, engineers and members of the tech media, reviews submissions based on design, functionality, consumer appeal, engineering and how the products compare with competition.

Numi, Kohler's most advanced intelligent toilet, offers exceptional water efficiency, personalized cleansing and dryer functions, a heated seat and high-quality built-in speakers. The lighting features on Kohler's flagship intelligent toilet can be paired with speakers to create different spa-like environments within a bathroom space. Amazon Alexa built into the product provides simple voice control of Numi's features and access to tens of thousands of skills.

KOHLER Konnect features innovative kitchen and bath products combined with quality product design and craftsmanship to deliver comfort, convenience, and enjoyment to the home. Personalized features are managed through the KOHLER Konnect application for iOS and Android devices. Powered by the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, KOHLER Konnect offers support in select products for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. The KOHLER Konnect product portfolio is expanding with additional options for the enhanced smart home experience.

The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ , owner and producer of CES, the world's largest and most influential technology event. CTA has been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976.

Kohler's Numi 2.0 Intelligent Toilet will be on display in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2020. The complete list of CES 2020 Innovation Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/Innovation. Further, visit the Kohler booth in the Sands Exhibition Hall, booth #40727.

CES 2020 will showcase technology across every major industry, featuring 4,500 exhibitors across 2.75 million net square feet (260K net square meters) of exhibit space. CES provides access to the very latest transformative tech, such as 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, sports tech, machine learning and more.

For the latest news and show announcements, visit CES.tech .

About Kohler Co.:

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of nearly 37,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global lifestyle brand and leader in the manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; premier cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two of the world's finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland.

About CES:

CES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association representing the $377 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's best-known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's industry services.

Contacts

Vicki Valdez Hafenstein

Kohler Public Relations

victoria.valdezhafenstein@kohler.com

www.kohler.com

SOURCE Kohler Co.

Related Links

http://www.kohler.com

