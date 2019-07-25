Kohn Joins Old Second

Kohn has over 30 years of commercial banking experience in the Chicagoland markets. Prior to joining Old Second, he served as Senior Managing Director with MB Financial Bank (now Fifth Third Bank) in their National Healthcare Banking Group, and also as Managing Director of The PrivateBank (now CIBC).

Kohn earned his Bachelor's degree in finance and insurance from the University of Iowa, as well as a degree from the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Aurora, IL. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Old Second National Bank, with 29 banking offices across seven counties in northern Illinois. Old Second Bancorp, Inc.'s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the symbol OSBC. More information about the Company is available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of its website www.oldsecond.com.

