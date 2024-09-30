Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto Launches Securities and Commodities Whistleblower Group

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto (KKC) announces the launch of its Securities and Commodities Whistleblower Group, a new initiative to enhance the firm's majorly successful representation of securities and commodities whistleblowers. The group is co-chaired by two leading securities and commodities law experts with decades of experience at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), former SEC Commissioner Allison Herren Lee and Andrew Feller. Lee and Feller will collaborate with the highly experienced whistleblower attorneys of KKC, offering an unmatched combination of expertise in securities and commodities fraud and unparalleled experience representing whistleblowers.

"We are honored that Allison and Andrew, two incredible legal talents, have agreed to take on a leadership role in representing whistleblowers to combat fraud in securities and commodities markets," said KKC founding partner Stephen M. Kohn. "Whistleblowers will significantly benefit from having seasoned legal veterans with unparalleled experience present their case to law enforcement in order to ensure accountability and oversight."

"During my tenure as a Commissioner at the SEC, I worked closely with Andrew when he served for three years as my Senior Counsel and Policy Advisor. I am thrilled that we will continue to work together to bolster the efforts of both whistleblowers and federal authorities to uncover misconduct in financial markets and help create a level playing field for honest market participants," said Ms. Lee.

"I am thrilled to again be working closely with Allison Herren Lee as we launch KKC's dedicated Securities and Commodities Whistleblower Group. As colleagues in the Enforcement Division at the SEC and throughout her tenure as a Commissioner, Allison and I worked together to hold fraudsters accountable for cheating investors and fought to strengthen the Commission's whistleblower program," said Mr. Feller "We are excited to build the new practice group together with the dedicated team at KKC, having seen firsthand KKC's leading participation in the rulemaking processes that helped ensure the success of the SEC Whistleblower Program as well as their tireless work representing brave whistleblowers in hugely successful cases before the SEC and CFTC."

"We are so honored to have Allison and Andrew working to even the playing field by offering whistleblowers the same expertise offered by the corporate defense firms who traditionally hire former SEC officials," added Mr. Kohn. "They will chair the new Securities and Commodities Whistleblower Group and work collaboratively with our established team of whistleblower experts."

Lee, formerly Senior Counsel in the SEC's Enforcement Division prior to her term as a Commissioner, and Feller, also a former Senior Counsel in the Enforcement Division, bring over 30 years of experience fighting on behalf of investors and the public at the SEC.

Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto has long been a leader in successfully representing whistleblowers reporting securities and commodities fraud. The firm played a leading role in drafting the first corporate whistleblower law (the Sarbanes-Oxley Act). It was also actively involved in creating the SEC Whistleblower Program, meeting with all five Commissioners during the rulemaking process. KKC has represented securities fraud whistleblowers who have received over $125 million in whistleblower awards from the SEC Whistleblower Program and whose disclosures have triggered over $1.5 billion in recoveries from fraudsters, demonstrating its commitment to and success in advocating for whistleblowers.

