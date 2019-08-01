Koi CBD Named Presenting Sponsor Of The 2019 USA CBD Expo

MIAMI, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Koi CBD (Koi), a California-based, industry-leading CBD and wellness brand, today announced it has been named the Presenting Sponsor of the 2019 USA CBD Expo. Thousands of CBD industry leaders will come together at the Miami Beach Convention Center from August 2-4 for the first-time event, set to be the largest United States CBD expo and hemp conference.

As a leading CBD brand, Koi's mission is to create a standard of quality for CBD products available to the masses. Koi CBD sources hemp extract through a strict vendor validation process. All products are infused with organically grown industrial hemp extracted through pharma-grade processes in a cGMP certified facility, which allows the brand to provide the most consistent and finest CBD on the market. Koi is part of the Hemp Industries Association, on the California Hemp Council and are on the Board of Directors with the U.S. Hemp Roundtable. They are also proud members of the National Animal Supplement Council and American Pet Products Association.

"The CBD industry is experiencing booming growth and it is a critical time for industry leaders, like Koi CBD to differentiate themselves from the 'crowd'," said Brad Ridenour CEO and Partner at Koi. "The industry and consumers alike need more education on the standout brands who are producing high-quality products with real results and events like USA CBD Expo give us a platform to do so."

Attendees can visit Koi at Booth 312 where representatives will educate and showcase a myriad of their high-quality products including tinctures, gummies, vape juices, topicals, pet products and vape devices and cartridges. CBD enhanced refreshments will be served and products will be available for purchase.

For more information on Koi CBD as a presenting sponsor at the USA CBD Expo 2019 and to shop their products, please visit: https://usacbdexpo.com/sponsors

At Koi CBD, we believe in helping people live better. Nature gives us hemp. We simply harvest this gift to help people's interests and needs for its restorative properties. Like the powerful fish that lends us our name, Koi is a life force, swimming up current to deliver the purest hemp-derived products.

USA CBD Expo aims to bring together hundreds of leading CBD brands and products from vape manufacturers, holistic and health food producers, pet care brands and a wide variety of other brands from around the world. Held at the Miami Beach Convention Center, the Expo brings together cutting-edge product developers, top-tier buyers and the most innovative industry minds for three days that are invaluable to those in the industry. The event is organized by ZJ Events, who have held the successful Vape Conventions series throughout the globe.

