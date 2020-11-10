Koia Serves Up New Ready-To-Drink Smoothies With Lowest Sugar/Net Carb Levels On The Market

"For Koia to make delicious, nutritious products that enable the everyday consumer to live a healthier life, we must continue to actively address one of the most significant health risks we currently face — sugar," said Chris Hunter, co-founder, and CEO of Koia. "Koia has already removed a staggering two million pounds of sugar from the marketplace. But grocery coolers remain full of high-sugar, high-calorie beverage options that are masked as being healthy. That's why we're excited to expand our portfolio to include truly good-for-you fruit smoothie options, all with no added sugar and among the lowest sugar/net carb levels currently available."

Koia Fruit Smoothies contain 80 percent less sugar than leading fruit smoothie brands and are in keeping with the recently announced recommended changes to the U.S. Federal Dietary Guidelines.5 Koia Smoothie is available in four delicious flavors — Magic Mango, Rise & Shine, Straw-nana Dream, and Tropical Passion — all of which are packed full of nutrients, including:

No Added Sugar — allows you to indulge without the guilt.

— allows you to indulge without the guilt. Prebiotic Fiber — includes baobab powder and chicory root to stimulate the growth of healthy bacteria and aid in better digestion.

— includes baobab powder and chicory root to stimulate the growth of healthy bacteria and aid in better digestion. Real Fruit — blended to perfection for a nutrient-rich & refreshing taste.

— blended to perfection for a nutrient-rich & refreshing taste. Plant Protein — includes pea protein that supports your body's natural renewal and maintenance.

— includes pea protein that supports your body's natural renewal and maintenance. One (1) Whole Coconut of Hydration — also a delicious source of potassium and plant-based fats.

Koia Fruit Smoothie joins a full line of Protein and Keto shakes, Elevated Coffees, and Thrive, all of which are: low-sugar/low net carbs, plant-based, dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free, and Non-GMO Project Verified — with NO artificial ingredients. Koia Fruit Smoothie is available nationwide at Whole Foods Market. For more information, please visit DrinkKoia.com or follow them on Instagram at @DrinkKoia, Facebook Facebook.com/DrinkKoia, and Twitter @DrinkKoia.

About Koia

Koia = truly delicious, healthy, convenient, low-sugar/low net carbs, plant-based beverages that come ready-to-drink with no mixing or stirring required. Koia uses only high-quality ingredients to deliver a balance of complete plant protein, fiber, and healthy fats for sustained satiation and energy at any time of the day. All Koia flavors are 100-percent plant-based, dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free, vegan, and Non-GMO Project verified. Koia now offers five lines of beverages to cater to nearly everybody's nutritional needs: Koia Protein, Koia Keto shakes, Elevated Coffees, Koia Smoothie, and Koia Thrive. Koia Smoothie is available at Whole Foods and online at DrinkKoia.com.

1 https://www.fooddive.com/news/70-of-us-adults-are-concerned-about-sugar-consumption-study-finds/543921/

2 Cold Case Set - % High Sugar Items by TDP, Health Benefit Priority by Functional Beverage Consumers; Total US MULO; 52 Weeks Ending 8.9.20; *High Sugar = +10 Grams of Sugar; SPINS Prediction Market Sample: 450, L52 Weeks; SPINS Conventional Data Powered by IRI

3 https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/health-science/that-juice-may-be-green-but-its-not-as-healthy-as-you-think/2018/06/22/7a9ad5ee-4fb0-11e8-84a0-458a1aa9ac0a_story.html

4 https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008006068/en/Smoothie-Market-will-Showcase-Neutral-Impact-during-2020-2024-Health-Benefits-Of-Smoothies-to-boost-the-Market-Growth-Technavio

5 New US federal dietary guidelines—Aug. 2020 – Federal committee's recommendation that Americans should limit their consumption of added sugars to 6% of their daily calories—down from the current guideline of 10%. https://www-wsj-com.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/www.wsj.com/amp/articles/new-limits-urged-on-americans-sugar-consumption-amid-rising-obesity-concerns-11601334000

SOURCE Koia