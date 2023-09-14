Koibito Poké announces Charlotte grand opening

Award-Winning Poké Franchise Continues Its Nationwide Growth

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading poké restaurant Koibito Poké announced today the official grand opening of its newest location in Charlotte, North Carolina along with four more new stores set to open by early 2024.

"Our Charlotte location is exciting and important for the growth of Koibito Poké," says Co-Founder and CEO Todd Stottlemyre. "It will serve as the training location for our future East Coast stores. The Charlotte team brings an unparalleled level of experience to the brand, and we are thrilled to be introducing our award-winning concept to new markets across the country."

Koibito Poké Charlotte, located at 4701 Park Road, Suite B, will host its official grand opening celebration on Saturday, September 23 with specials and giveaways. The healthy fast casual concept is set to open two more locations in metropolitan Phoenix within the next six months followed by another St. Louis location in early 2024. Earlier this year, Koibito Poké opened a prime Missouri location at Ball Park Village, directly adjacent to Busch Stadium. They also opened its third Nevada location in Henderson in August.

The fast-growing company is committed to creating a new standard of excellence in healthy, nutritious, and delicious dining in the poké space.

To add to the momentum, Koibito Poké is in pre-launch with its Ambassador Program that will help fuel social media users with incentives to promote this growing brand. Chosen ambassadors receive a free bowl every month, Koibito Poké merch, discount codes for friends, family, and followers. Also, ambassadors are rewarded for the sales they bring in. Applications can be submitted through Koibito's website at https://koibitopoke.com/ambassador-program/.

For more information on Koibito Poké, its locations and its franchise offerings, visit https://koibitopoke.com/franchise/ or follow them on social media @koibito.poke.

About Koibito Poké :

Founded in 2018, Koibito Poké is the leading healthy fast casual concept known for its award-winning build-your-own poké bowls influenced by traditional Hawaiian and Japanese flavors and fresh ingredients. Koibito Poké is co-founded by former MLB Pitcher and three-time World Champion, and two times bestselling author, Todd Stottlemyre, who has led the brand's expansion throughout the United States. The restaurant was named one of the top new and emerging franchise brands in 2023 by Entrepreneur and named Best Poke Bowl in 2022 and 2023 by Arizona Foothills Magazine. For more information on Koibito Poké, visit www.koibitopoke.com.

