Koibito Poké Named One of 2023's Top New and Emerging Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koibito Poké was recognized as one of the Top New and Emerging Franchises for 2023 in the May/June issue of Entrepreneur magazine. The ranking highlights some of the strongest companies that have begun offering franchise opportunities in the last five years (since 2018). Koibito Poke was ranked #131.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by this leading publication in the entrepreneurial world," says Todd Stottlemyre, Co-Founder and CEO of Koibito Poké. "Inclusion on this list was made possible by our hardworking employees and franchisees who have been a crucial key in the growth of Koibito Poke across the nation."

The Top New and Emerging Franchises ranking is based on information submitted to Entrepreneur for its annual Franchise 500® and is part of the brand's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace. Companies featured on the 2023 list have been offering a franchise opportunity for five years or fewer and were assessed across multiple data points, including unit growth, startup costs and fees, training and support, the parent company's financial stability, and brand strength.

"The franchise industry is full of big new ideas, which is why Entrepreneur's Top New and Emerging list is always so exciting," said Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. "If anyone's looking to get in on the ground floor of the next big thing, they should start with the brands we've identified — that are all full of creativity, innovation, and accessibility for aspiring entrepreneurs."

To view Koibito Poke in the full ranking, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/topnew. Results can also be seen in the May/June issue of Entrepreneur, available now on newsstands. For more information on Koibito Poké and its franchise offerings, visit https://koibitopoke.com/franchise or follow them on social media @koibito.poke.

About Koibito Poke:

Founded in 2018, Koibito Poké is the leading Arizona poké restaurant influenced by traditional Hawaiian and Japanese flavors and ingredients. Koibito Poké (Koibito meaning "love" in Japanese) to show their bodies some love — by providing them with fresh, clean whole foods that are good for them and taste good too. Koibito Poké is co-founded by former MLB Pitcher and three-time World Champion Todd Stottlemyre who has led the brand's expansion throughout Arizona. The restaurant is expanding its concept with franchises across the country. For more information, visit www.koibitopoke.com .

