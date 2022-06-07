Koibito Poké to Open Las Vegas Location This Summer

Fast Growing Poké Franchise Expands Across the Southwest

LAS VEGAS, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koibito Poké, the leading healthy fast casual concept known for its award-winning build-your-own Hawaiian poké bowls, announced today the opening of its newest location in Las Vegas, Nevada. Located at 4870 Blue Diamond Road, Suite 150, the new franchise is expected to open by August 2022.

"As an alumnus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, I am excited to bring Koibito Poke to this city and expand throughout the southwest outside of Arizona," says Todd Stottlemyre, Co-Founder and CEO of Koibito Poké, former MLB pitcher and three-time World Series Champion and two-time bestselling author.

The new 1200 square-foot location in Las Vegas will feature similar design elements of the flagship locations, with indoor and outdoor seating and the ability to accommodate takeout, dine-in and delivery options for guests. The franchise's open visibility model gives customers easy access to direct views of the menu and ready-to-serve ingredients. Koibito Poké offers a customizable build-your-own bowl experience that allows each diner to make every bowl to their liking with the freshest seafood, toppings and nine unique sauces. The award-winning concept also serves a handful of Signature Bowls for an easier selection.

Born and raised in Las Vegas, Shelton Jourdan a firefighter, engineer and paramedic for the local fire department and Manal Jourdan a UNLV alumna and nurse practitioner shared their excitement about bringing the poké franchise to their hometown.

"We are thrilled to be part of the Koibito family, and the supportive team that has been more than gracious with welcoming us," says franchisees Shelton and Manal Jourdan. "With a quality product that emphasizes health-conscious ingredients, and core values that focus on giving back to the community and our first responders; we couldn't be any more excited to introduce Koibito into our wonderful Las Vegas hometown."

Koibito Poké, which currently has four locations in Arizona, is actively franchising new locations across the country. The restaurant sets itself apart from other fast casual concepts by serving healthy food that has great advantages to building the body's immune system. The company is committed to creating a new standard of excellence in healthy, nutritious, and delicious dining in the Poké space.

For more information on Koibito Poké and its franchise offerings, visit https://koibitopoke.com/franchise

or follow them on social media @koibito.poke.

About Koibito Poke:

Founded in 2018, Koibito Poké is the leading Arizona poké restaurant influenced by traditional Hawaiian and Japanese flavors and ingredients. Koibito Poké (Koibito meaning "love" in Japanese) to show their bodies some love — by providing them with fresh, clean whole foods that are good for them and taste good too. Koibito Poké is co-founded by former MLB Pitcher and three-time World Champion Todd Stottlemyre who has led the brand's expansion throughout Arizona. The restaurant is expanding its concept with franchises across the country. For more information, visit www.koibitopoke.com.

