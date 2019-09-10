Koinonia Celebrates Direct Support Professionals with Appreciation Event

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a nationwide movement to recognize the impact of direct service support professionals (DSPs), Koinonia will host a local appreciation event at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on September 12. The event, called CREW AT THE ZOO, will celebrate more than 300 DSPs who serve adults with intellectual and developmental disability (IDD).

Direct support professionals care for people with IDD, helping them integrate into their communities and encouraging them to lead independent lives. There is a growing demand for DSPs and shortage of qualified candidates to fill DSP jobs in Ohio and nationwide.

The celebration, which runs from 10:30 am until 5:30 pm, will feature delicious food, scavenger hunts, prizes, raffle baskets, and a special visit from Jeffrey Davis, the Director of the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities. The event is part of a nationwide movement the week of September 8-14 to recognize the incredible impact DSPs have on those with IDD.

"DSPs are the backbone of Ohio's IDD system. To me it's clear that Koinonia greatly appreciates the hard work and commitment of the DSPs they employ. I am a firm believer that when you invest in your employees, you truly invest in your company," said Director Davis. "Koinonia holding an event like this for more than 300 of their employees, I see it as an investment into the care of Ohioans with developmental disabilities."

In addition to the celebration at Stillwater Place, Koinonia is also a sponsor of the Annual Ohio DSP Recognition Event scheduled for Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Xenos in Columbus. 50 Koinonia DSPs will travel to the event which includes inspiring keynote speakers, annual graduation and recognition of DSPs that have earned credentials and participate in special activities designed to allow DSPs to network and celebrate with one another.

"We are so proud of our community of direct support professionals," said Diane Beastrom, president and chief executive officer, Koinonia Homes. "Their commitment to helping the IDD community plays an integral role in fulfilling our mission. We appreciate their hard work, dedication and outstanding caregiving."

About Koinonia Homes

Koinonia (coin-o-NEE-yah) is a leading 501(c)(3) organization in Northeast Ohio that provides residential services, day programs and employment services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Its service portfolio includes 22 licensed group homes and more than 50 supported living arrangements, transportation services and shared living options in safe and healthy settings. For more information, visit www.koinoniahomes.org.

Media Contact:

Molly Johnson

216-410-5218

molly@acclaimllc.com

SOURCE Koinonia Homes

Related Links

https://koinoniahomes.org

