Koinonia Launches New Service Model And Logo

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koinonia, a leader in services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is excited to announce the launch of its new service model and branding. Koinonia is rolling out a new innovative approach to quality care, which centers on providing health, wellness and well-being of the whole person. This new approach is called Whole-Person Integrated Care.

As part of the new service model, Koinonia will add several new employees and contractors to provide various health services. New staff members will include a vice president of business development, nurses, counselors, psychiatrists, case managers and behavior support specialists. By the end of the year, Koinonia will develop a behavioral health program and an integrated physical healthcare program by the end of 2022.

In addition to the new logo and branding, Koinonia has updated its social media presence, messaging and website, which is ADA and WCAG 2.1 compliant and accessible to people of all abilities.

At its core, the launch of the new brand is about the dedication and compassion Koinonia has for the people and communities they serve. Serving adults with IDD and working with its communities that accept and support the quality of life for all people, remains at the heart of its mission and vision.

"Koinonia updated our branding to better reflect who we are and what we do. The colors represent the people and the communities we serve and how they intersect. The intertwined hands represent whole-person care and the multidisciplinary approach to meeting the needs of the people we serve, and the heart is symbolic to what we do every day with care and compassion," said Diane Beastrom, CEO of Koinonia. "It is a thoughtful representation of our organization and our people."

Koinonia developed the Whole-Person Integrated Care approach because of the dramatic rise in health-care costs and to address the pressing need to treat every individual as a whole person. This includes not only mental and behavioral health care, but also an understanding of social and environmental issues that need to be considered when treating individuals with IDD. This approach includes all actions needed to keep the person safe and healthy, including health care, nutrition, safety and personal support.

The Whole-Person Integrated Care team will be built this year and consist of caring professionals that understand the myriad of complex issues people with IDD are challenged with daily. The team will consist of registered nurses, clinical social workers, psychologists, mental healthcare practitioners, intellectual disability specialists, and clinical trainers. The expected outcome is a successful plan that incorporates medical and behavioral health care with preventative and wellness services to support each person with dignity and integrity. The team will communicate and work closely with each other, so each member understands the care and support the individual is receiving from a holistic view.

"For decades, Koinonia has been committed to advancing the quality of life and access to whole-person care to adults with IDD," said Jeanne Greene, chief clinical and program officer of Koinonia. "This new model of integrated care continues our vision to provide seamless integration of medical and behavioral health services. It truly takes a village."

Koinonia's updated vision and mission comes after much strategic planning, while the organization was also facing many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, Koinonia recently received the Quality Assurance Accreditation by the Council of Quality Leadership (CQL). This three-year accreditation promotes excellence in person-centered services and support that leads to an increased quality of life. For many years, Koinonia has also been accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). This is obtained when an organization has passed an in-depth review and meets rigorous CARF guidelines for service and quality.

About Koinonia

Koinonia (coin-o-NEE-yah) is a leading 501(c)(3) organization in Northeast Ohio that provides residential services, day programs and employment services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Its service portfolio includes 22 licensed group homes and more than 50 supported living arrangements, as well as transportation services, shared living options, day care services, and vocational and employment services in safe and healthy settings. For more information, visit www.koinoniahomes.org .

