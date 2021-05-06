Koita Wins New Product sofi™ Award

CHICAGO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Our coffee is even creamier and frothier today! Koita Foods, the maker of premium Italian plant-based milks, is excited to announce that its Organic Almond + Coconut blend won the New Product Award in the Plant-Based Milk category as part of the Specialty Food Association's (SFA) 2021 sofi™ Awards.

Created by Italian baristas, the newest addition to Koita's line of clean-tasting, shelf-stable plant-based milks received the only award in the Plant-Based Milk category. This is Koita's first sofi Award.

Organic Almond + Coconut offers a unique blend of organic almond and coconut milks. Created by a group of four Italian baristas and great for frothing, it's a smooth and luxurious addition to any coffee drink. Koita's Organic Almond + Coconut Plant-Based Milk is non-dairy, vegan, gluten free, non-GMO, and free of carrageenan.

"This award is such a huge honor for Koita. We just launched our plant-based milk line in the U.S. last year and I'm so pumped for more people to see why our Italian-sourced milks are so buonissimo," said Koita Foods' Founder Mustafa Koita. "To be recognized by the industry for our commitment to quality, flavor and innovation is a fantastic stamp of approval for our brand in the U.S."

Koita's plant-based milks offer a 100% pure, clean taste. That's because these creamy, shelf-stable milks are grown, produced and packed in Italy. They are made with ingredients grown in the Italian Alps, which boasts one of the purest soils in the world. It's that nutrient-rich soil that leads to Koita's incredibly delicious set of plant-based milks.

Like all flavors of Koita Plant-Based Milk, the Organic Almond + Coconut is shelf stable at room temperature. That's because the milks are steam-treated using an innovative process that retains taste and extends shelf life. Koita is sustainable, with Tetra Pak packaging that is recyclable and shipments that arrive by sea to ensure a lower carbon footprint.

The full line of 7 flavors is currently rolling out in the U.S., available in 1-liter (SRP $5.99), shelf-stable Tetra Pak packaging and 6-pack cases.

Koita products are now on the shelves at Morton Williams, Balducci's, Crosby's, Kings Food Markets and LaBonne's Markets, to name a few. All flavors are available online at amazon.com and on Koita's website at koita.com . Follow @koitausa on Instagram and Twitter .

