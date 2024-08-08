Kojo Expands Warehouse Product With Prefabrication Offering

Prefab further solidifies Kojo as an end-to-end platform for construction materials management

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kojo , the construction industry's leading materials and inventory management platform, announced today the launch of Kojo Prefab (prefabrication).

Kojo Prefab helps contractors by connecting their valuable prefab shop to the rest of their business so that they can get the most out of their prefab investment.

Today, over 60% of trade contractors already incorporate some form of prefabrication into their building processes. Kojo Prefab addresses the rising demand and underscores contractors' needs for improved productivity, quality control, safety performance, and cost predictability associated with prefabrication. Field teams can now easily order prefab assemblies from the prefab shop and track the status on Kojo's mobile app.

"As our prefab shop grew, we turned sharpie drawings into digital PDFs, but no one was using them, and they were impossible to maintain," said Danny Blankenship, a Prefab Manager at United Electric. "Kojo's Prefab not only digitizes, but the goal is for our teams to use Kojo to communicate what prefab materials are available, create POs and track deliveries - just like ordering a pizza."

"Prefab is at the top of contractors' minds as they struggle with siloed teams and analog processes," said Maria Davidson, CEO and founder of Kojo. "They're increasing investments in prefabrication shops because they see the efficiency, quality control and long-term savings that come with building offsite instead of on job sites. Kojo Prefab also provides insight into how prefab directly impacts job costing."

Starting today, Kojo Prefab customers have:

Increased savings: Contractors can make the most of their prefab investments and save on growing labor costs in the field and prevent costly miscommunication.

Contractors can make the most of their prefab investments and save on growing labor costs in the field and prevent costly miscommunication. Better field and prefab collaboration: Field teams can order prefab materials directly from the Kojo mobile app and track status until delivery.

Field teams can order prefab materials directly from the Kojo mobile app and track status until delivery. Prefab digitalization: Prefab teams can upload custom images and communicate production updates across teams in a flexible and customizable way without limitations.

Prefab is now available as part of Kojo's expanded suite of features, which also include Procurement, Inventory Management, Tool Tracking, and Accounts Payable, depending on the customer's unique needs.

Kojo's expansion in prefabrication represents the company's mission to provide an all-in-one materials management platform for commercial construction. More than 25,000 construction professionals trust the Kojo platform to help them manage projects across 48 states.

About Kojo

Kojo is the construction industry's leading materials and inventory management platform. Kojo enables trade and self-perform general contractors to streamline every step in the procurement and inventory management process from takeoff to closeout. By connecting field, office, warehouse, accounting, and vendors teams on one software platform, Kojo gives contractors visibility into real-time materials spending and usage, helps them source the best prices and availability across suppliers, reduces material waste, and increases labor productivity. To learn more, visit www.usekojo.com .

