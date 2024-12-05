Kojo Named to Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business List in Software

The annual list recognizes the industry-leading companies that are the best at what they do

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kojo , the leading AI-powered construction procurement and inventory management platform, is proud to announce its inclusion on the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in the Software category. Inc.'s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large.

Inc.'s Best in Business list recognizes companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones, core business wins, and industry-defining accomplishments. Companies from a wide range of industries – such as technology, health care, finance, and retail – have been recognized for their success and their positive influence on the business world. The full list can be found on Inc.com and in the upcoming winter print edition of Inc. magazine.

"For over 40 years Inc. has been committed to recognizing America's most dynamic businesses and honoring the great work they do. These businesses have had a profound impact on their industries, solving important problems, and shaping the future of business in ways that will have lasting effects," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman.

Inc.'s Best in Business Awards are open to companies of all sizes and types, in all industries and locations. Public, private, nonprofit, subsidiary, U.S.-based, and international companies are all encouraged to apply. Inc. editors and reporters hand-review every application and select Best in Business honorees that, in each of the award categories, have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

"It's an honor to be recognized for this award," said Maria Davidson, CEO and Founder of Kojo. "It's a testament to how hard our team has worked. For us, there's nothing more rewarding than seeing the impact Kojo has had on our customers. Just this year, we've processed over $3 billion of materials orders for our customers, helping them save over $90 million, reduce manual data entry by 75%, and cut jobsite waste by 90%. It's incredible to hear people tell us that we've helped them transform their businesses and made them more excited to go into work every day."

About Kojo

Kojo is the construction industry's leading procurement and inventory management software platform. Kojo enables trade contractors to streamline their procurement, inventory management, tool tracking, and prefab processes. By connecting field, office, warehouse, accounting, and vendors teams on one easy-to-use platform, Kojo gives contractors visibility into real-time materials spending and usage, helps them source the best prices and availability across suppliers, reduces material waste, and increases labor productivity. Kojo's AI-powered platform is trusted by over 500 of the top trade contractors in the US, including Power Design, Helix Electric, Alterman, and Therma. To learn more, visit www.usekojo.com .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

