Koko Face Yoga - A Painless, Natural Alternative To Botox And Plastic Surgery

Koko Hayashi, Founder and CEO of Koko Face Yoga, says, "There's no need for expensive face lifting now. Face Yoga is an effective, natural, non-toxic, and painless alternative to Botox, facial filler, and plastic surgery. Our facial exercises are easy and can be done anywhere." Adopting Face Yoga is undoubtedly a great natural solution for all those who want to regain their youthfulness and enhance looks.

Koko Face Yoga therapy basically focuses on 2 kinds of facial muscles – Sleeping muscles and over-working muscles. Koko Hayashi says, "The sleeping muscles are woken up for lifting up the skin, and overworking muscles are relaxed for wrinkle reduction. Apart from Facial Yoga exercises, we also provide training on how to keep good Face Posture as well as Tongue Posture. More than Facial Yoga exercises, the training is also on how to stop bad facial expression habits, and also to reduce asymmetrical face, jowls, saggy jawlines, frown lines between forehead and eyebrow, laugh lines, etc." People go to the gym regularly knowing how important it is to exercise body muscles and keep good body posture, so it's equally important to care for the face as well!

According to Koko Hayashi, Face Yoga actually doesn't have to be necessarily done in the morning but could be spread out over the day and done for a few minutes at different intervals. Face Yoga is just not an exercise, but it's essentially about how rigorous and effectively to work on facial muscles for improving daily facial activities through good face posture and tongue posture. "There are many things that we do. But the most important thing is the 'Resting Face'. We concentrate on 'Tongue Posture', which we call 'Mewing', and should be done 23 hours a day. The tongue should be at the top of the palette. We need to constantly work on this as it helps in not just lifting the face, but is also great for cheekbones. Nobody will like a face with a cheekbone meltdown. We also focus on forehead muscles. If you want to avoid wrinkles on your forehead then it's important to work on Eye muscles as well. If the forehead exercise is done on a regular basis then effective results could be seen in weeks or few months. It however depends on how much time you need to invest for the improvement," says Koko.

Koko Face Yoga works with the customers individually through one-on-one interactive sessions. The private session with clients is done through Koko Face Yoga website. The customers are also provided certification. Virtual lessons are provided. Everything is online. "We have celebrity clients from Hollywood as well. Several actresses from Hollywood are our clients, including Kim Kardashian. We have been doing this before Covid and doing it now with regularity," says Koko Hayashi.

Koko Face Yoga has gained popularity and was selected as the most popular yoga class at The Yoga Expo 2019. Koko Hayashi's media appearances include "Keeping Up With The Kardashians", "Shark Tank", "Good Morning America", "Fox", "CBS", "Popsugar", "Vogue", "Magic for Humans" at Netflix, and more. All those who care about their faces can book appointments at Koko Face Yoga website . You can also subscribe to Koko Face Yoga app!

