KoKo Records Releases New Album from Francis Jocky

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KoKo Records is excited to declare the release of the new album of Francis Jocky, The Quest, which will be available worldwide on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

This album is a rendition of classical music masterpieces into pop-soul classic songs.

Francis Jocky - The Quest

Track 01 - Ka loko (Francis Jocky)

Track 02 - Be Apart (Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky - Francis Jocky)

Track 03 - Ba Mbambè basu (Francis Jocky)

Track 04 - Blue Moon (Frédéric Chopin - Francis Jocky)

Track 05 - Bunya Tè (Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky - Francis Jocky)

Track 06 - Muna nyuwé (Josef Suk - Francis Jocky)

Track 07- Wedding day (Franz Liszt - Francis Jocky)

Track 08 - Na mèndè wala (Johann David Heinichen - Francis Jocky)

Track 09 - Goodbye (Joaquin Rodrigo - Francis Jocky)

Track 10 - O mulema (Jean Sibelius - Francis Jocky)

Track 11 - Life without pain (Antonin Dvorak - Francis Jocky)

Track 12 - I Will Be There (Johannes Brahms - Francis Jocky)

Track 13 - Tolambo (Remo Giazotto - Francis Jocky)

Track 14 - Ocean of tears (Antonio Vivaldi - Francis Jocky)

Track 15 - Believe in yourself (Edvard Grieg - Francis Jocky)

Track 16 - Tènguènè (Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky - Francis Jocky)

Track 17 - Soul set free (Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky - Francis Jocky) To Jean-Bernard Ragoo & Joelle Baehr

Track 18 - Ba mea (Tylman Susato - Francis Jocky)

Track 19 - Waiting for you (Frédéric Chopin - Francis Jocky)

Track 20 - Champ (Johann Pachelbel - Francis Jocky)

Track 21 - Lucky star (Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky - Francis Jocky)

Track 22 - Moto (George Frideric Handel - Francis Jocky)

Multitalented singer, songwriter, producer & actor, Francis Jocky is something of an enigma, an artist with universal appeal and blessed with a unique voice. Cameroon born, raised in Paris, France and now living in New York City, Francis Jocky has developed a sound that transcends borders.

He's rapidly becoming an international personality, sharing the microphone with the likes of Bono of U2 and Stevie Wonder, just to name a few.

For more information:

Francis Jocky

[email protected]

Phone: +1 917 331 8582

Website: http://www.francisjocky.com

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0lhSohpy5YuDN5G9qw9GOx?si=h5SqOVLwQeeidy_gejZUZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/FrancisJockymusic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/francis.jocky Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/francisjocky

Twitter: https://twitter.com/francisjocky

SOURCE KoKo Records