Kokoon Wins National Sleep Foundation 2021 SleepTech® Award

The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) named Kokoon's Nightbuds as the winner of the 2021 SleepTech® Award. NSF's SleepTech Award recognizes the year's most innovative efforts in advancing sleep technology, and is a feature of NSF's ongoing work to encourage and celebrate efforts by which sleep science and insight are rapidly incorporated into accessible health products and services.

"We congratulate Kokoon for winning our 2021 SleepTech Award. Their approach combines elements of sleep science and technology into an innovative product experience," said John Lopos, CEO of NSF.

Kokoon's Nightbuds use a PPG sensor to collect heart rate variability and motion data within a companion app. These data are processed to automatically adjust and adapt the Nightbuds' audio levels to the user's stage of sleep in real time. Kokoon also described Nightbuds sleep earbuds as including dynamic noise masking, audio streaming, and sleep monitoring throughout the night.

"We're honored to win the 2021 SleepTech Award from the National Sleep Foundation for our Nightbuds product and to be recognized for advancing consumer sleep technology. At Kokoon we are passionate about making sleep science more accessible and convenient for all. We are proud to offer our innovations in comfort and the application of sleep data to personalize the listening experience to the individual" Tim Antos, CEO & Co-Founder, Kokoon Technology.

The NSF would also like to acknowledge two SleepTech Award semi-finalists: EnsoData and SleepSpace. EnsoData's EnsoSleep is an FDA cleared Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology solution that analyzes and scores sleep studies to support clinicians in diagnosing, monitoring, and treating patients. SleepSpace is an operating system that connects with major wearable and smart bedroom appliances.

Lloyd Sommers, General Manager of ReST (Responsive Surface Technologies) who was a judge and previous SleepTech Award winner, expressed his congratulations to Kokoon, "I was impressed by Kokoon's commitment to usability. By adding sleep monitoring and user-data to deliver tailored insights and guidance, Nightbuds offer something unique that may help people with their sleep."

The National Sleep Foundation has no financial relationship with any of the 2021 SleepTech Award contestants.

About the National Sleep Foundation: The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice.

