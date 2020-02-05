KOKOPELLI Launches XPD, Most Versatile Packraft Ever

With spring right around the corner, families, millennials, and weekend warriors alike will be eager to shed their winter coats and explore waterways in their backyard. And the XPD is the perfect all around boat for everything from reservoirs to everglades.

Packability meets durability with the XPD. Constructed with the same material as commercial rafts, the XPD was designed to hold up to the rigors of professional use. Built on the award winning ultra-lightweight Rogue-Lite platform, it maintains the packability of the traditional packraft. The high-pressure design improves on water performance, giving it the maneuverability of a kayak with the stability of a raft.

Unwilling to sacrifice pack size or weight, the XPD weighs only 13lbs and packs down small enough to fit in a carry-on. It inflates in three minutes, making it easy to use and family friendly. Designed for paddlers of all abilities, it requires no previous paddling experience. Simply inflate and go.

Historically packrafting has been viewed as an advanced sport. The XPD bridges the gap by creating opportunities for paddlers of all abilities to enjoy the rapidly growing sport.

"When we first dreamed up this model, our friends working in military and search and rescue needed a portable boat rugged and versatile enough for a variety of high-impact use scenarios," commented KOKOPELLI CEO Kelley Smith. "Once in development, we quickly realized that is what everyday adventurers needed too."

Set to retail at $749, the XPD will launch on Kickstarter for $649.The XPD with TiZip, retailing at $900, will be available for $799. Every boat comes with a Kokopelli Nano Pump, set of two compression straps, and a repair kit.

KOKOPELLI believes the journey is the source of happiness, not the destination. Their vision is to create the opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts to explore nature in its most serene settings. They've been designing award-winning packrafts for everything from multi-day adventures to micro adventures for six years.

Website | https://kokopellipackraft.com/

Kickstarter | http://kickstarter.com/projects/xpd/xpd-packraft

