KokoSwap Sponsors the Middle East Film & Comic Con 2022

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KokoSwap sponsored the Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC), the region's largest pop culture festival. KokoSwap were also the Swag Bag Sponsors for this mega event.

Hosted from March 4-6 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in conjunction with the Department of Culture and Tourism, this year's MEFCC features celebrities, creative workshops, a cosplay competition, gaming tournaments plus collectibles and merchandise.

Celebrity guests at the MEFCC include actor Michael Rooker from the blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy film franchise, Charlie Cox from the TV show Daredevil, and Nathalie Emmanuel from the acclaimed HBO show Game of Thrones. Additionally, the event will draw an international line-up of award-winning champions, comic artists and illustrators such as Tony Parker, Rob Liefeld, and Mark Brooks.

KokoSwap CEO Chris Clarke has said regarding the event that: "KokoSwap is proud to be a sponsor of the MEFCC, one of the year's biggest events. It's great to see so much enthusiasm. Our company is breaking new ground in the world of play-to-earn gaming and NFT trading, and this is a fantastic chance to connect with gamers from around the world."

Further information can be found at the at the website of the exhibition: https://www.mefcc.com/en/homepage.html.

About KokoSwap:

KokoSwap is a unique decentralised platform that is transforming the world of crypto, NFTs, and Game-Fi through its highly anticipated play-to-earn gaming metaverse, the Kokoverse, and its NFT collection available for purchase on OpenSea. For more, visit kokoverse.io.

