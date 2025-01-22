Kolache Factory Earns Spot on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® for 9th Consecutive Year

Texas-Based Chain Continues to be Top Ranked Bakery Opportunity

KATY, Texas, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolache Factory, a unique and rapidly expanding national pastry chain, proudly announces its inclusion in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500® rankings for the ninth consecutive year. Securing the No. 412 spot in the 2025 rankings, Kolache Factory continues to demonstrate its resilience and appeal in the competitive franchising industry.

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 is regarded as one of the most comprehensive franchise rankings, evaluating brands based on critical criteria such as unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. The 2025 rankings represent the 46th year of this rigorous analysis, solidifying its reputation as a trusted resource for entrepreneurs seeking franchise opportunities.

"We are honored to be included in the Franchise 500 for the ninth year in a row," said Dawn Nielsen, Chief Operating Officer of Kolache Factory. "This achievement reflects the dedication of our team, the loyalty of our customers, and the commitment of our franchise partners who continue to drive our success. Kolache Factory remains a brand that people trust and love, and we're excited about the opportunities ahead."

Kolache Factory, celebrating over 40 years in business, has carved out a unique niche in the fast-casual dining space. With approximately 60 locations across nine states, the brand has 32 corporate-owned and 28 franchised units. Known for its focus on quality and freshness, Kolache Factory has cultivated a loyal following and remains a compelling choice for franchisees.

"Every company on this year's list demonstrates the power of franchising as a pathway to entrepreneurial success," said Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "This year's rankings showcase brands that continue to adapt, evolve, and lead in their respective categories."

Kolache Factory's consistent presence on this esteemed list highlights its appeal to potential franchisees. With robust support systems, a proven business model, and a brand identity rooted in quality and tradition, the company offers significant opportunities for entrepreneurs looking to join a thriving franchise network.

For more information about Kolache Factory and its ranking, please visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 or find the January/February 2025 issue of Entrepreneur.

To learn more about franchising opportunities with Kolache Factory, visit https://kolachefactory.com/fresh-opportunity.

About the Kolache Factory

Kolache Factory was founded in 1982 in Houston, Texas, by John and Jerri Banks, who identified a need for a fresh, high-quality breakfast that could be eaten "on the run." The Bankses encouraged consumers to try the high-quality, fresh pastries filled with fruits, meats, and cheeses, and soon, they were in high demand for business meetings, family breakfasts, on-the-go lunches, and afternoon snacks. Kolache Factory has been recognized as one of the Top 5 Drive-thrus in America by Food Network, one of the fastest-growing companies in Houston, and one of the top 50 foodservice bakeries in the United States by Modern Baking magazine. In addition, Entrepreneur magazine named it among the top 200+ food-based franchises and the #1 Baked Goods franchise in 2022 and 2024. Kolache Factory is privately owned and operated and headquartered in Katy, Texas. For more information, please visit https://kolachefactory.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tammy Delgado

[email protected]| Ph: 919.459.7147

SOURCE Kolache Factory