Kolache Factory Invites Fans to Dream Up the Next Great Flavor in the 2026 Create a Kolache Contest

Winner Receives Free Kolaches for a Year and a Chance to See Their Creation on the Menu

KATY, Texas, Jul 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet, savory, spicy, or completely unexpected, if you can dream it, Kolache Factory wants to hear about it.

The 2026 Create a Kolache Contest is underway - giving fans across the country the chance to invent the next great kolache flavor and win free food for a year.

Customers can submit their creations through midnight on August 1 at www.kolachefactory.com/contest. Five finalists will be selected, and the public will vote on their favorites beginning August 7. The grand prize winner will be announced on August 27.

Along with free kolaches for a year, the winning entry could earn a spot on menus nationwide.

"Our Create a Kolache Contest has become one of our favorite traditions because our customers never stop surprising us," said Hermann Gruebler, Master Baker at Kolache Factory. "Every year we see incredible creativity, and some of those ideas are simply too good to ignore. It's exciting to watch a customer's flavor dream come to life."

Winner, Winner, Kolache Dinner

Last year's winner, Erin Hargett of Easley, South Carolina, captured the top prize with her Birria Kolache idea. Inspired by the popular Mexican dish, the recipe underwent months of testing and refinement before debuting as the April 2026 Kolache of the Month.

Customer response has been so enthusiastic that Kolache Factory expects to add the Birria Kolache to its permanent menu this fall.

"Watching a customer's idea go from an online submission to a featured menu item enjoyed across the country is pretty special," said Dawn Nielsen, Chief Operating Officer of Kolache Factory. "This contest is all about having fun and celebrating the creativity of our customers. We can't wait to see what they come up with next."

How To Enter Kolache Contest

Now – August 1: Customers submit their flavor idea at www.kolachefactory.com/contest

Customers submit their flavor idea at August 7: Top five finalists announced and public voting begins

Top five finalists announced and public voting begins August 27: Winners revealed

Prize Packages

1st Place: Free kolaches and drinks for a year and a chance to have the winning flavor featured as a future Kolache of the Month

Free kolaches and drinks for a year and a chance to have the winning flavor featured as a future Kolache of the Month 2nd Place: Free kolaches for six months

Free kolaches for six months 3rd Place: Free kolaches for three months

Founded in Houston in 1982, Kolache Factory has spent more than 40 years introducing customers to both traditional and modern takes on the Czech-inspired pastry. Today, the brand operates 60 locations nationwide and offers the best kolache flavors, in both sweet and savory varieties, made fresh daily.

For contest rules and entry information, visit www.kolachefactory.com/contest.

About Kolache Factory

Kolache Factory was founded in 1982 in Houston, Texas, by John and Jerri Banks, who identified a need for a fresh, high-quality breakfast that could be eaten "on the run." The Bankses introduced customers to handcrafted pastries filled with fruits, meats, and cheeses, creating a concept that has become a favorite for breakfast, lunch, meetings, and snacks. Today, Kolache Factory operates 60 stores nationwide and has been recognized by Food Network as one of the Top 5 Drive-Thrus in America, by Modern Baking magazine as one of the top 50 foodservice bakeries in the United States, and by Entrepreneur magazine as one of the top food franchises in the country.

Tammy Delgado

[email protected]

954-829-9189

SOURCE Kolache Factory