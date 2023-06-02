Kolar Design a Finalist in Cincinnati Business Courier Fast 55 Awards

News provided by

Kolar Design

02 Jun, 2023, 11:19 ET

CINCINNATI, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolar Design is pleased to announce that it was selected as a finalist in the Cincinnati Business Courier 2023 Fast 55 Awards.

In its 19th annual program, the Fast 55 Awards honor companies in the fastest growing companies in the Greater Cincinnati region. The program analyzes and chooses companies based on the highest percentage of revenue growth. This year, the 55 finalists include companies from all backgrounds and industries, including engineering, healthcare, and hospitality.

Continue Reading
Kolar Design is a 2023 Cincinnati Business Courier Fast 55 Finalist
Kolar Design is a 2023 Cincinnati Business Courier Fast 55 Finalist

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized alongside some of the most impressive and talented companies in the Cincinnati area. Cincinnati is a community full of innovation, collaboration, and growth and Kolar is proud to contribute to helping the Queen City thrive," said Kelly Kolar, President and Founder of Kolar Design.

The honorees will be celebrated on May 31, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Cincinnati.

To learn more about the Fast 55 finalists, visit here (subscription required).

About Kolar Design

Kolar is an award-winning design strategy firm that specializes in insights, interiors, and experiential graphic design. Kolar excels in building brand experiences derived from data that delivers measurable business results using purposeful, creative, and deeply collaborative design. Kolar's best-in-class team works closely with organizations using unique design thinking methodologies to build a strategy and vision that align with business goals and desired brand experiences. Learn more about Kolar today.

SOURCE Kolar Design

Also from this source

Kolar Honored as a Silver Winner in 2023 Indigo Awards for Cincinnati Projects

Cincinnati Children's and Kolar Design Raise Over $76,000 with Valentine's Card Campaign

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.