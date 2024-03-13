Kolena Launches AI / ML Model Quality Platform to Enable Rapid, Accurate Testing and Validation of AI Systems

The Kolena AI / ML Model Quality Platform represents a cutting-edge approach to unlocking AI adoption. Post this

Kolena customers conducted tens of thousands of tests on AI / ML models during the beta, allowing Kolena to refine and expand its platform's capabilities while saving customers thousands of engineering hours and radically increasing the accuracy of their AI systems.

The wide launch of Kolena's platform comes at a critical time for the AI industry, as problems such as historically inaccurate imagery created by generative AI models, misidentification of pedestrians by self-driving automobile models, hallucinations and other failures continue to weigh on adoption trends for the technology. The launch will enable Kolena to expand its leadership position in establishing best practices and standards for AI model quality, and to broaden its focus on outreach, education and training for the global AI / ML community.

Kolena Co-Founder and CEO Mohamed Elgendy said, "The Kolena AI / ML Model Quality Platform represents a cutting-edge approach to unlocking AI adoption for both enterprises and consumers by empowering AI builders to launch their models with confidence, knowing that each one will perform flawlessly in real-world scenarios. We are emerging from beta with a platform that addresses the full spectrum of testing and quality assurance needs, across any industry, domain, size or ML modality, and now incorporates pre-training data quality functions."

Mr. Elgendy continued, "Our unique approach allows for detailed testing, revealing hidden flaws and strengths and enabling data scientists at startups and Fortune 500 companies alike to focus on what matters most. As standards bodies and governments around the world place more emphasis on AI model testing and monitoring, Kolena is leading the way to transform ML development into a true engineering discipline and take the guesswork out of AI deployment. Our platform provides an invaluable tool to help organizations' technology meet the highest standards of quality and reliability, in order to translate their AI systems' potential into reality."

Olgert Denas, Senior Manager of Machine Learning at Kolena customer John Deere, said, "Adopting Kolena's cutting-edge AI / ML model testing framework has significantly elevated our approach to AI development. Kolena's transformative model quality framework has empowered us to standardize the quality of our models across the board, streamlining our development cycle and enabling us to deliver superior models much faster than ever before. With Kolena, we've accelerated our workflow and overall model development cycle and ensured that all team members and stakeholders have instant access to vital information. Kolena has become an essential tool in our arsenal, transforming our operations and allowing us to innovate with assurance and speed."

Kolena's AI / ML Model Quality Platform

Kolena's AI testing and validation solution helps developers build safe, reliable, and fair AI systems by allowing them to instantly develop razor-sharp test cases from the data sets powering their models. This enables them to rapidly scrutinize AI / ML models in the precise scenarios those models will be entrusted to handle in the real world, rather than having to rely on aggregate statistical metrics that can obscure a model's performance on high-value tasks.

By integrating Kolena into the AI development lifecycle, organizations can benefit from streamlined model testing processes, enhanced model reliability, and improved accountability in AI applications. The company's solutions support a proactive approach to model management, enabling developers and data scientists to address potential problems before they impact decision-making processes.

Additionally, Kolena's automated testing workflows reduce model validation efforts from weeks to minutes by eliminating the need for time-consuming experimentation-based testing, helping teams launch their models with far greater speed and efficiency. This approach also provides insights into model performance and helps identify issues related to data drift, model degradation, bias and other problems over time. The company's testing capabilities span all AI / ML modalities, from computer vision, language and structured data to generative AI, LLMs and multi-modal models.

Kolena's powerful testing and validation solution is at the core of the holistic AI quality platform the company is building to tackle performance issues across the AI / ML development lifecycle. The platform, which currently includes data quality and pre-deployment model testing, will soon include post-deployment model monitoring, forming a comprehensive platform that ensures high quality models are delivered to end users while eliminating failure modes like biases, safety / security failures, hallucinations, and others.

Kolena's Growth

Kolena's revolutionary AI / ML model testing approach has driven significant growth over the past year. The company more than doubled its employee count in 2023, and has doubled its customer count on a quarter-over-quarter basis to start 2024.

Several Fortune 500 companies, leading AI startups, government organizations and European AI standardization institutes have adopted Kolena's solution. The company also supports AI testing for military applications around the world.

Kolena Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Gordon Hart concluded, "Our closed beta provided a powerful demonstration of what the Kolena team and platform can achieve working in partnership with our clients and members of the global AI community. As we move ahead with the broad launch of our AI / ML Model Quality Platform, we encourage teams of AI builders – wherever they may be – to reach out to us. The global movement to produce trustworthy, reliable AI systems is gaining momentum, and Kolena is committed to helping AI developers everywhere achieve this critical goal."

About Kolena

Founded by machine learning engineers and executives, Kolena is on a mission to define new quality standards for ML testing. The company provides robust, end-to-end ML model testing for all AI / ML modalities, from computer vision, language and structured data to generative AI, LLMs and multi-modal models, with the goal of ensuring trustworthiness and reliability in an increasingly AI-driven world.

