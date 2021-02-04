Kolibri Law Support Solutions Delivering Services Tailored to Law Firms

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly launched company is providing a comprehensive suite of business support services that are fundamental to running a successful law firm. Kolibri Law Support Solutions aims to free up clients so they have more time to practice law and nurture client relationships.

Margaret Burke, Managing Director at Kolibri Law Support Solutions, assumed her role after spending 15 years with a prominent Boston law firm. She brings a thorough understanding of law firms' unique needs and leads a team of professionals with expertise in law firm management.

"Our goal is to help clients improve profitability by reducing overhead and enhancing operational efficiency," Burke said. "We will partner with you to ensure you have a point person and solution for your day-to-day and strategic law firm management needs."

Kolibri Law Support Solutions assigns each client a dedicated team that delivers services on a remote basis. Clients can choose from the following services:

Firm management

Financial management

Human capital management

Operations management

Sales and marketing management

"The pandemic-mandated shift to remote working has had a profound impact on law firms, adding an array of challenges," Burke said. "As law firm management continues to evolve, our team of forward-thinking professionals will be there to anticipate clients' needs and help them adapt to this ever-changing environment. We don't simply advise clients on what they should be doing; we become part of their team to see their goals through to success."

SOURCE Kolibri Law Support Solutions

