Kolker Law Firm Secures $150,000 Verdict in Car Accident Case

News provided by

Kolker Law Firm

30 Aug, 2023

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolker Law Firm has achieved a significant victory for our client, securing a $150,000 verdict in an auto accident case. The jury awarded the damages after a trial, marking a substantial win for the client who was injured in a collision caused by the defendant's reckless lane change.

The accident occurred when the defendant abruptly changed lanes, causing the plaintiff's vehicle to rear-end the defendant's. This collision resulted in severe shoulder injuries to the plaintiff, leading to surgery five years post-accident.

Despite the clear negligence of the defendant, the insurance company initially refused to pay the $100,000 policy limits. However, they offered to pay the full policy limits just before the trial. This offer was rejected, and the case proceeded to trial.

The jury's decision reaffirms the principle that negligent drivers must be held accountable for the damage they cause. We are pleased with the verdict and feel it accurately reflects the pain and suffering our client endured as a result of the defendant's negligence.

The jury recognized the long-term impact of the client's injuries and awarded $150,000 in damages, significantly more than the original policy limit offered by the insurance company.

This verdict is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fighting for justice for our clients and helping our clients obtain the best possible case results. We will continue to stand up against insurance companies and hold them accountable for fair compensation for accident victims.

How Our Personal Injury Attorneys Can Help You
When you've been in an accident or suffered an injury, the personal injury attorneys at Kolker Law Firm are your best ally. With over 30 years of collective legal experience, our attorney specializes in personal injury cases, including car accidents, slip and fall incidents, train accidents, truck accidents, and more.

We understand that each case is unique, which is why we provide personalized service to ensure that your needs are met. Our attorneys have experience that encompasses more than court trials; we also excel at negotiating with insurance companies.

Whether you need help negotiating or litigating your case, our firm is equipped to help you fight for your right to fair compensation. Trust Kolker Law Firm to help you navigate through this tough time, as we strive to protect your rights and secure the best possible outcome for your case.

Interested in retaining our experienced attorneys? Call (314) 684-8285 or complete our online contact form today.

SOURCE Kolker Law Firm

